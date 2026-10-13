Power Plate Expands Caribbean Presence Through New Distribution Partnership With Fitness For Life

Power Plate expands distribution throughout Puerto Rico and the Caribbean

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Performance Health Systems, manufacturer of Power Plate️, today announced a new partnership with Fitness For Life, expanding distribution of Power Plate's whole-body vibration technology throughout Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.Based in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Fitness For Life provides fitness equipment and solutions to customers across the Caribbean, serving home users as well as educational institutions, hotels, spas, health clubs, corporate facilities and commercial gyms. The company represents a portfolio of leading fitness brands and brings established relationships and regional expertise to the partnership.The agreement reflects Power Plate's strategy of working with experienced regional distributors as it continues to expand across fitness, wellness, healthcare, hospitality and consumer markets. Power Plate products are currently used in more than 100 countries."Puerto Rico and the Caribbean are a natural next step for Power Plate as demand for fitness, recovery and wellness solutions grows," said Eddie Diaz, Vice President of Sales, North America and LATAM for Power Plate. "Fitness For Life understands this market and serves many of the same sectors where we see significant opportunity. With their relationships and regional expertise, we can help more people of every age and fitness level move and feel better."Through the partnership, Fitness For Life will provide customers across the region with access to Power Plate's portfolio of whole-body vibration and targeted vibration products, along with local expertise and support."We are excited to partner with Power Plate and expand the wellness solutions available to our customers across the Caribbean," said Roberto Page, Consumer Division Director at Fitness For Life. "We see this partnership as an opportunity to help more people incorporate movement into their lives, while giving fitness and wellness professionals additional ways to support their clients."Power Plate utilizes proprietary vibration technology designed to enhance movement and support strength, circulation, neuromuscular activation and recovery. Its solutions are used across a wide range of environments, from health clubs and performance facilities to rehabilitation, wellness, hospitality and home settings.The new partnership builds on Power Plate's continued global expansion and its strategy of working with experienced regional distributors that understand the needs of their local fitness, health and wellness markets.##About Power PlateFirst established in 1999, Power Plate is owned, manufactured and distributed by Northbrook, Illinois-based Performance Health Systems LLC, a global company delivering advanced technology solutions across fitness, wellness and healthcare environments.Power Plate utilizes proprietary vibration technology to enhance movement, supporting strength, circulation, neuromuscular activation and recovery. Its solutions are used by leading health clubs, wellness providers, professional athletes and medical practitioners in more than 100 countries.About Fitness For LifeBased in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Fitness For Life provides fitness equipment and solutions throughout the Caribbean. The company caters to home users, educational institutions, hotels, spas, clubs, corporate facilities and commercial gyms. The company represents leading fitness brands, including Life Fitness, Hammer Strength and NordicTrack.

Shelley Austin

Power Plate

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Power Plate Expands Caribbean Presence Through New Distribution Partnership With Fitness For Life News Provided By Power Plate October 13, 2026, 14:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology...



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.