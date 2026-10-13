Journey Payroll & HR Recognizes Q2 2026 Award Recipients For Service Excellence And Sales Performance

Journey Payroll & HR Quarter 2 Award recipients

Journey Payroll & HR honors the team members whose commitment to clients, accountability, and people-first service defined the second quarter of 2026.

- Kevin Welch, CEO of Journey Payroll & HRFORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Journey Payroll & HR, a Fort Collins, Colorado-based payroll and human resources company serving small and mid-sized businesses across the country, is recognizing its Q2 2026 award recipients, honoring the team members whose performance, integrity, and service standards defined the second quarter of the year across its growing payroll and HR franchise network. The Q2 2026 Heart Award recipients include:.Kristen Power, Client Success Specialist.Julie Rossillon, Senior Client Success Specialist.Kelly Wachtman, Client Success Specialist.Jasmine Hannon, Print Room Specialist.Chloe Sybert, Payroll Tax SpecialistThe Heart Award recognizes team members who consistently demonstrate integrity, accountability, and care in the delivery of payroll and HR services. Recipients represent roles across the organization, reflecting Journey's belief that service excellence is not limited to a single department or title. It is a standard that shows up at every level.Ashlee Faulkner, Chief Heart Officer and Shareholder at Journey Payroll & HR, on the Heart Award recipients:"Journey is full of people who lead with heart every day. The Heart Award is our way of honoring those whose impact this quarter rose above and beyond in a way worth celebrating," said Faulkner.Allie Ford, Leadership Assistant at Journey Payroll & HR, received the Q2 MVP Award, recognizing the individual whose leadership and contributions had the broadest impact across the organization during the quarter.Journey also recognized top sales performance across its franchise network. Jaime Anderson, Franchise Owner, earned first place in the Q2 sales competition. Joey Medina, Franchise Owner, was recognized as sales runner-up.Kevin Welch, CEO and Founder of Journey Payroll & HR, on the Heart Award and what it represents:"The payroll and HR industry can feel transactional. Journey exists to change that. Every quarter, these awards remind us that the people doing that work every day deserve to be seen," said Welch.Journey Payroll & HR's quarterly recognition program reinforces the company's commitment to building a team where accountability, client care, and human connection are not aspirational values but daily operational standards.________________________________________About Journey Payroll & HRJourney Payroll & HR is a payroll and human resources company serving small and mid-sized businesses across the country with payroll, HR, compliance, and workforce support solutions. Founded in 2010 by Kevin Welch and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Journey operates through a franchise model that combines local ownership with national-level tools and infrastructure. Journey has been recognized by BizWest's Mercury 100, ColoradoBiz's Companies to Watch, the Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Ethics, and ColoradoBiz's Best Places to Work in Colorado for 2026.To learn more or request a consultation, visit .

Allie Ford

Journey Payroll & HR

+1 970-568-8613

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Journey Payroll & HR Recognizes Q2 2026 Award Recipients for Service Excellence and Sales Performance News Provided By Journey Payroll & HR October 13, 2026, 14:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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