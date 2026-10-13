Dubai Media Academy Launches Cybersecurity Media Forum In Collaboration With Dubai Electronic Security Center

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Dubai, UAE, October, 2026: Dubai Media Academy, part of Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI), in partnership with the Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC), organised the Cybersecurity Media Forum, as part of the two entities' strategic collaboration and in support of the 'Don't Get Played' campaign, held in conjunction with Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

The forum, held at DMI's headquarters, seeks to strengthen awareness among media professionals by examining emerging digital threats, highlighting vulnerabilities in an increasingly connected environment, and exploring practical measures to prevent cyberattacks, safeguard information and promote responsible online behaviour.

Muna Busamra, Director of Dubai Media Academy, inaugurated the forum with a welcome address, followed by a speech from Dr Bushra Al Blooshi, Director of Cybersecurity Governance Risk Management Department at DESC. Both speakers emphasised the importance of enhancing cybersecurity awareness and fostering institutional collaboration to address the evolving challenges of the digital landscape.

The forum brought together prominent cybersecurity and media specialists, alongside representatives from various government entities and leading international companies. Its agenda featured three key sessions exploring major cybersecurity challenges and examining how awareness initiatives and the media can help tackle them.

The opening session, 'The Shifting Battlefield,' moderated by media professional Osama Khamayseh, explored the topic 'The Evolving Cyber Threat Landscape: Global and Regional Risks.' Discussions examined the changing nature of cyber threats, the evolution of attack techniques and targeting strategies, and the increasingly complex cybersecurity challenges faced by countries worldwide.

The second session, 'Weakest Link or Strongest Shield?,' moderated by media professional Maitha Ebrahim, focused on the theme 'The Human Factor: People as the First Line of Defence.' Experts discussed the role of cybersecurity awareness and responsible human behaviour in mitigating risks, the importance of individual vigilance in safeguarding institutions and data, and the techniques commonly used by cyber attackers to exploit human vulnerabilities.

The final session, 'Cyber-Smart at Every Age,' moderated by Asem Galal, Advisor at Dubai Media Academy, witnessed discussions on the topic 'Towards a Collaborative Strategy for Cybersecurity Awareness: Reaching Every Generation Through Government, Academia and Media.' The session highlighted the need for a comprehensive cybersecurity awareness framework tailored to different age groups and emphasised stronger collaboration among government entities, academic institutions and media organisations.

The forum covered practical cybersecurity issues, including online fraud, social engineering, digital risk protection, cybersecurity incident response and the secure handling of information and data. Discussions also examined the media's role in raising public awareness, encouraging safer online practices and addressing misinformation and the spread of unreliable content.

The forum featured the participation of leading global and specialised cybersecurity and technology companies, including Proofpoint, Kaspersky, Dell Technologies, CyberKnight, Cisco and Techfirm, alongside other industry experts and organisations. Participants exchanged practical expertise and insights into major cybersecurity challenges, latest methods for identifying digital threats and effective approaches to incident response and risk mitigation.

Muna Busamra, Director of Dubai Media Academy, stated that the organisation of the Cybersecurity Media Forum underscores the Academy's commitment to responding to the rapid transformations in the media landscape and addressing the challenges posed by the complex digital environment. She emphasised that cybersecurity awareness among media professionals has become a necessity amid the escalating digital threats and the growing sophistication of online fraud and cyberattacks.

Busamra further noted that the strategic partnership with the Dubai Electronic Security Center and the joint efforts under the 'Don't Get Played' campaign showcase the importance of closer coordination between media and cybersecurity institutions. She said such collaborations equip media professionals with the knowledge and tools to recognise digital threats and respond to them responsibly and professionally, while strengthening their role in promoting public awareness and encouraging safer digital practices across society.

Busamra added that the Academy remains committed to identifying emerging challenges shaping the future of the media industry and addressing them through specialised programs and forums that keep pace with the sector's ongoing transformation. She highlighted that equipping media professionals with the necessary skills goes beyond editorial and production expertise to include an understanding of technological advancements and related risks, thus enhancing their professional preparedness and ability to adapt to the evolving digital media landscape.

Dr Bushra Al Blooshi, Executive Director of Cybersecurity Governance Risk Management Department at DESC, said:“The media plays a pivotal role in building public awareness, particularly as online fraud, social engineering and misinformation continue to evolve. Through the“Don't Get Played” campaign, we are encouraging people to pause and verify before engaging with suspicious content or requests. Media professionals are important partners in carrying this message forward in a credible and impactful way, and in helping foster safer digital behaviour across society.”

She added:“The Dubai Electronic Security Center continues to support Dubai's secure digital transformation by developing frameworks, policies and initiatives that strengthen cyber readiness, build capabilities and raise awareness of digital risks. We believe that building a secure cyberspace requires collective efforts across government, the private sector, media institutions and individuals, supporting Dubai's position as a secure, resilient and future-ready digital city.”

The forum reflects Dubai Media Academy's steadfast commitment to tackling emerging digital challenges and providing media professionals with the skills and knowledge needed to navigate an evolving technological environment. It also supports efforts to promote safer online practices and reinforce Dubai's position as a premier global centre for media, technology and innovation. This underscores the emirate's focus on accelerating digital transformation and preparing its institutions and workforce for future demands.