MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai SUP 2026, presented by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), returns on 7 and 8 November Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Registration is now open, secure your spot at this exciting outdoor experience by registering at .dubaifitnesschallenge/en/dubai-sup

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 2026 – Registration is now open for Dubai Stand Up Paddle, presented by RTA, returning to the spectacular Hatta Dam on 7 and 8 November 2026 for two days of fitness, adventure and outdoor experiences. Building on a record turnout of more than 5,000 participants in 2025, when the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) flagship event expanded to two days for the first time, this year's edition will once again bring together paddlers of all experience levels against the backdrop of Hatta's mountains and waters.

Participation has grown more than fivefold since the inaugural event in 2023, reflecting the growing popularity of the DFC flagship event. Open to all ability levels, from complete beginners to experienced paddleboarders, Dubai Stand-Up Paddle gives residents and visitors an opportunity to get active while experiencing Hatta's distinctive natural landscape.

Throughout the weekend, visitors can work towards their 30×30 target through guided SUP sessions lasting 45 minutes Reflecting DFC's inclusive approach, adaptive water activities will be available for People of Determination, with assistance from specially trained teams. Welcoming participants of every age and experience level, the event will provide boards, paddles and life jackets, while everyone will receive a safety briefing before taking to the water.

Adults seeking an extra challenge can join the SUP Fun Challenge, following an approximately 500-metre buoy-marked course during a 30-minute session. This activity puts their technique, balance and stamina to the test in a fun and engaging format through a series of tasks along the course.

The programme also offers registered Dubai SUP participants a complimentary kayaking experience – another way to discover 'What's Your 30×30?' at Hatta Dam. Both single and double kayaks will be available: solo kayaks are open to participants aged 17 and above, while younger participants can share a double kayak with an adult. Bookings can be made at the venue on a first-come, first-served basis – early arrival is recommended.

New for 2026, Dubai Stand-Up Paddle will introduce a 30-minute morning SUP Yoga session alongside the afternoon sessions offered last year. Led by experienced instructors, the session will combine movement, balance and relaxation on the water, with participants able to experience Hatta Dam.

To make the journey as smooth and convenient as possible, complimentary return shuttle service will operate from Dubai, providing participants with easy access to Hatta throughout the event weekend.

H.E. Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, commented:“Dubai Stand-Up Paddle offers families a special opportunity to be active together, enjoy the outdoors and create lasting memories. As the UAE marks the Year of the Family 2026, experiences like this demonstrate how physical activity can bring generations closer and make healthy habits enjoyable for everyone. Set among Hatta's mountains and calm waters, it also showcases one of Dubai's most distinctive natural destinations, while encouraging residents and visitors of all ages and abilities to discover Hatta's unique landscape, adventurous spirit and welcoming community.”

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), added:“Dubai Stand-Up Paddle, presented by RTA, demonstrates how fitness can bring people together through experiences that are engaging, accessible and uniquely Dubai. Following the incredible response last year, we are delighted to return to Hatta Dam for a second two-day edition, giving even more residents and visitors the opportunity to discover a new activity and complete their 30×30 alongside friends and family. As we mark the 10th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge, experiences like Dubai Stand-Up Paddle reflect our commitment to making it easier for everyone to find a way to move that works for them.”

Organised by Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Stand-Up Paddle is presented by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) with Association Partners Hatta and Hatta Kayak; Official Partner Mai Dubai; and Government Partners Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Ministry of Education, Dubai Event's Security Committee, Dubai Health, Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai Police, and Government of Dubai.

From first-time paddlers to experienced participants, Dubai Stand-Up Paddle offers another way for residents and visitors to discover what their 30×30 can be as DFC celebrates its landmark 10th edition.

About Dubai Fitness Challenge:

Dubai Fitness Challenge's 10th edition marks a defining milestone in Dubai's journey to becoming one of the world's most active, healthy and liveable cities, reinforcing the city's long-term commitment to wellbeing and quality of life. Launched in 2017 under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, DFC has inspired more than 16 million participants, embedding movement into everyday life across the emirate.

Since its launch, DFC has demonstrated the impact of a city united by a common purpose, bringing together government entities, businesses, schools, communities and residents around a shared commitment to completing 30 minutes of exercise a day for 30 consecutive days.

As it marks its landmark 10th edition, DFC celebrates a decade of impact while further strengthening Dubai's position as a global leader in promoting wellbeing at scale, supporting the city's ambition to create an even more active, connected and healthier future.

Organised by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and Dubai Sports Council, DFC 2026 runs from 31 October to 29 November with highlights being flagship events Dubai Run, Dubai Ride, Dubai Stand Up Paddle, Dubai Yoga, along with Fitness Villages, Fitness Hubs and thousands of events, classes and activations across the city.