AWR Group To Showcase Practical Solutions Supporting A More Resource-Efficient Future At WETEX 2026

Under the theme“Embrace Generation Next”, AWR Group will present five solutions spanning electric mobility, energy-efficient lighting, resource-efficient food production and more considered packaging choices. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE, October 2026: AW Rostamani Group (AWR Group) will participate in WETEX 2026 with an integrated stand experience under the theme“Embrace Generation Next”, demonstrating practical solutions across electric mobility, energy-efficient lighting, resource-efficient food production and more considered packaging choices.

At the heart of the Group's presence is a simple idea: sustainability must work in the real world. Rather than presenting a series of separate displays, the stand will show how technology and business innovation can address tangible market needs, from building confidence in electric mobility and reducing energy demand to growing food locally with less water and supporting greater confidence in packaging and supply.

Visitors will be able to engage with the participating businesses first-hand. ZEEKR will showcase advanced electrified mobility, combining premium technology, performance and ownership support, while smart will demonstrate how electric vehicles are evolving to meet an evolving range of performance, practicality and lifestyle needs.

Frater will present energy-efficient lighting solutions that can deliver measurable reductions in energy demand across commercial buildings, infrastructure and other built environments.

Armela Farms will demonstrate how controlled-environment agriculture can support consistent, year-round food production in the UAE while using significantly less water than conventional farming.

The stand will also feature Sineo Packaging, AWR Group's packaging business, demonstrating how food-safety capability, manufacturing, customisation and responsive supply can help food, hospitality and consumer businesses package with greater confidence.

Ms. Huda Al Rostamani, Chief Executive Officer – Ventures, AWR Group, said:“AWR Group's participation at WETEX reflects the way our portfolio continues to evolve in response to the needs of the UAE and the wider region. As expectations around sustainability mature, we believe meaningful progress will depend on solutions that are credible, scalable and relevant to the realities of how people live, move, build, produce and consume. Through 'Embrace Generation Next', we are showing how five distinct solutions can address different parts of this shared challenge. Each has a clear role, but together they demonstrate how technology, practical innovation and partnership can translate sustainability ambition into tangible value. WETEX provides an important opportunity to share these solutions and engage with government, customers, industry partners and the wider sustainability ecosystem.”

Organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), WETEX brings together government, business and industry stakeholders to advance dialogue, collaboration and practical solutions across sustainability, energy, water and environmental technologies.

AWR Group will exhibit at WETEX 2026 from 20 to 22 October 2026 at stand 7-G15 in Hall 7.

About AWR Group:

AW Rostamani Group (AWR Group) is a leading multi sector family business in the Middle East, driven by a legacy of over seven decades. Its operations span a diverse range of sectors including automotive, real estate, retail, lighting solutions, travel, logistics, agritech and sustainable packaging. The Group serves over 155,000 customers and 24,000 businesses annually, supported by a diverse team of more than 3,000 employees.

Guided by its purpose to enrich lives across generations, AWR Group is dedicated to building purposeful businesses that meaningfully impact people, industries and the planet. By championing innovation, sustainability and progress, AWR Group leads transformative change, creating a future where opportunity and progress go hand in hand.

Rooted in its rich legacy and guided by its values, AWR Group continues to lead with a focus on the future, nurturing partnerships and delivering excellence across its operations.