RISE Summit 2026 Opens Tomorrow Convening Global Investors In Dubai To Examine Where Capital Moves Next

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) More than 250 institutional investors, government leaders and major developers will examine opportunities across capital, infrastructure and real estate. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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UAE, October, 2026: RISE Summit 2026 opens tomorrow at Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing together more than 250 international institutional investors, sovereign funds, government leaders and major developers to examine how global economic shifts are reshaping investment priorities and where the next opportunities for long-term growth lie.

The Summit opens against a backdrop of renewed economic and investment momentum across Dubai and the UAE. Dubai's non-oil private-sector PMI rose to 54.5 in September, its strongest reading of 2026, while UAE non-oil foreign trade reached AED1.937 trillion in the first half of the year, up 13.1% year-on-year. Dubai International Financial Centre also surpassed 10,000 active registered companies for the first time in H1 2026, reaching 10,018, up 30% year-on-year.

Held over one day under the theme 'Recharging Momentum in Global Economies', RISE Summit 2026 will examine how changing geopolitical dynamics, trade relationships, financing conditions and technological advances are influencing capital allocation across markets.

The Summit's Global Leaders Series (GLS) will feature two headline discussions examining the forces shaping global investment decisions.

José Manuel Barroso, Chairman of International Advisors, Goldman Sachs, and former President of the European Commission, will lead 'The Great Capital Shift,' exploring how the United States, Europe, Asia and the Gulf are competing for long-term investment and whether current shifts in capital flows signal a lasting change in the global investment landscape. Ludovic Subran, Group Chief Investment Officer & Chief Economist at Allianz, will then examine how investors are reassessing risk, returns and asset allocation in 'Long-Term Capital in a Higher-Rate World'.

Barroso said:“Global capital is entering a period of significant change, with investors reassessing where long-term value, resilience and opportunity can be found. At RISE Summit, I will explore how the US, Europe, Asia and the Gulf are competing for capital, and whether we are seeing a temporary reallocation or a fundamental shift in the global investment landscape.”

The UAE's ability to sustain investment momentum while navigating changes in the global economy will also be discussed at the Summit. The session 'From Resilience to Opportunity in a Realigning World,' featuring H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy & Tourism, UAE, will examine how economic diversification, trade and investment partnerships can help countries navigate a more fragmented global economy and create new pathways for sustainable growth.

Beyond the macroeconomic outlook, the programme will consider how investment is translating into growth across the built environment and essential infrastructure.

Discussions on Dubai's development model will include 'Building the Next Dubai: Inside the City's Biggest Master Plans,' with Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, and 'From Developer to Platform: The New Model for Urban Growth,' featuring Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Properties.

H.E. Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), will deliver 'Built to Compound: Dubai's Economic Model and the D33 Agenda'. Meanwhile, 'Building Through the Cycle' will see Mohamed Alabbar, Founder and Managing Director of Emaar Properties, examine long-term investment and development through changing market conditions.

The programme will also examine the growing role of tokenisation in real estate investment through the panel 'Who Owns the Building? How Tokenisation Rewrites Ownership'.

The session will bring together Dr Ahmed Mansour, Group Chief Executive Officer, Private Department – H.E. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Khalid Al Nahyan; Dr Mahmoud AlBurai, President of FIABCI (International Real Estate Federation) Emirates; and Zed Ayesh, Group CEO, ATI Investments & Board Member, Dejem Real Estate Development to explore the regulatory frameworks, legal recognition, cross-border compliance and investor protection required to support the growth of tokenised real estate.

Dr AlBurai, President of FIABCI Emirates, said:“Dubai has cemented its place as a true global hub for real estate; a city where capital, talent, and innovation converge from every corner of the world. Our participation in Rise 2026 reflects FIABCI Emirates' commitment to being at the heart of that momentum. This event is more than a gathering; it's a platform that connects developers, investors, brokers, and institutions across borders, turning dialogue into opportunities. In a market defined by transparency, resilience, and dreams, RISE Summit 2026 gives every player in the ecosystem the chance to shape the future of real estate investment – together.”

'Powering AI: Data Centres, Energy and the Capacity Challenge' will bring together Mark Olson, Managing Partner at Lumiere Capital Partners; Jorge Cantonnet, Founder & Chief Executive Officer at A7i Strategic Partners; and Olusola Lawson, Co-Managing Director, African Infrastructure Investment Managers, Nigeria, to examine the infrastructure and energy requirements shaping the next phase of AI growth.

Mark Olson, Managing Partner, Lumiere Capital Partners, said:“AI's bottleneck is shifting from chips to megawatts, infrastructure and the capital to fund them. At RISE, I look forward to exploring how private capital can help finance this next phase of AI growth.”

A separate panel, 'Closing the Infrastructure Funding Gap,' will explore the role of private and cross-border investment in financing the next generation of energy, digital and transport infrastructure. The speakers for this session will include Chuan Huang, Head of GCC Region and Senior Executive Officer of DIFC Branch, CICC; Jean-Francis Dusch, CIO, Infrastructure Debt (BRIDGE), Edmond de Rothschild AM, UK; and Andrei Rotaru, Managing Director & Head of Middle East Private Equity, Gaw Capital.

The programme will also explore how hospitality, tourism and destination development are creating new avenues for investment. Thomas Meier, Chief Executive Officer, Jumeirah, will discuss changing expectations in luxury hospitality, while Fernando Eiroa, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Holding Entertainment, will review how entertainment and hospitality are shaping destinations and the next phase of tourism.

Liam Findlay, Chief Executive Officer, Miral Destinations, will look ahead to the future of immersive entertainment and destination development through 'Blueprint for a Global Hub: Miral's Vision for the Future of Immersive Entertainment'.

Through its focus on capital markets, connectivity and infrastructure, cities and real estate, and longevity, living and experience, RISE Summit 2026 aims to connect the forces shaping global investment with the markets, assets and destinations where opportunities are emerging.

About RISE Summit 2026:

RISE Summit 2026 is a high-level platform connecting institutional investors, sovereign funds, private equity firms, pension funds, family offices and global capital with governments, developers and project owners across real estate, infrastructure, hospitality, urban development and emerging investment sectors. The Summit provides a forum for senior decision-makers to examine global investment trends, identify cross-border opportunities and build partnerships around the future of cities and economies. RISE Summit 2026 takes place on 14 October 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

About inD:

inD is a leading B2B Live Events Group in South Asia, the Middle East and Africa. With a portfolio of more than 40 major B2B brands, inD serves a range of high-growth market categories including Healthcare, Energy, Aviation, Food, Technology, Information Security, HR and Education.

Headquartered in Dubai, with more than 1,000 Colleagues across the region, inD is a partnership between the Informa Group PLC, the world's leading B2B Live Events Group, and DWTC, the region's leading business enabler and global events powerhouse.

As a subsidiary of Informa PLC, a publicly listed company on the London Stock Exchange, inD combines international scale and expertise with leadership in large-scale B2B event intellectual property to deliver world-class events that spark innovation, stimulate trade and drive economic growth.