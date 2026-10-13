Ras Al Khaimah Delegation Concludes Four-State U.S. Mission With Expanded Partnerships And New Opportunities For Trade, Investment And Cooperation

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Three Letters of Intent between RAK Chamber and partners in Florida, Michigan and Utah were signed Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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'The mission has delivered clear outcomes, and it is the beginning of a deeper and more sustained relationship between Ras Al Khaimah and the United States'

October, 2026, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: A Ras Al Khaimah delegation comprised of several high-profile entities has concluded a four-state mission across the United States, strengthening relationships with government institutions, businesses, investors, universities and economic development organizations across Florida, Michigan, Nevada and Utah, while establishing new pathways for trade, investment, innovation and institutional cooperation.

Led by Dr Carel Richter, Advisor, International Relations, Office of the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, the delegation's program focused on building upon existing and new relationships and translating them into tangible opportunities for the Emirate, with engagements spanning economic development, advanced manufacturing, technology and innovation, hospitality, tourism, education, food and agriculture, real estate and infrastructure.

A key outcome of the mission was the signing of three Letters of Intent between Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, represented by its Director-General, His Excellency Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, and leading U.S. business organizations: the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce in Florida, Ann Arbor SPARK in Michigan and World Trade Center Utah. The agreements are designed to enhance business collaboration, strengthen economic cooperation and expand opportunities for trade, investment, entrepreneurship and business partnerships between the respective business communities.

Dr Richter said:“This mission has demonstrated the strength of the relationships that Ras Al Khaimah is building across the United States and the depth of opportunity that exists when those relationships are developed with a clear focus on long-term cooperation. Across Florida, Michigan, Nevada and Utah, we have established new partnerships and strengthened existing ones with governments, chambers, universities, businesses and investors, creating a strong foundation for continued engagement and practical collaboration.”

“While this mission has delivered important outcomes, we see it as the beginning of a deeper and more sustained relationship between Ras Al Khaimah and the United States. Our priority now is to maintain the momentum, follow through on the opportunities identified and convert them into lasting partnerships, investment, trade and knowledge exchange. We look forward to welcoming our American partners to Ras Al Khaimah and continuing to build relationships that create shared value for our communities and businesses.”

In Florida, the delegation held more than 20 meetings, including with Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and former Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, building on the 2025 agreement between Ras Al Khaimah and the City of Miami to strengthen cooperation across the many areas of mutual interest. Engagements with the University of Miami, Florida International University and Miami's growing technology community also explored opportunities for collaboration in education, innovation, investment and business, generating new relationships and a pipeline of prospective opportunities.

In Michigan, the delegation held 34 engagements across Lansing, Ann Arbor and Metro Detroit, establishing new relationships and advancing opportunities across advanced manufacturing, engineering, robotics, agritech, healthcare technology, education and real estate. Meetings with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, University of Michigan, Michigan State University and other institutions opened pathways for investment, startup incubation, research and international market access, while meetings with 12 companies identified potential opportunities for engagement with Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ).

In Nevada, the delegation developed a pipeline of opportunities across economic development, hospitality, technology, tourism and destination development. Engagements with the Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development and LVGEA identified potential opportunities in sustainable mining and closed-loop lithium systems, while a business forum generated investor leads across technology, cybersecurity, fintech, digital payments and healthcare. The delegation also advanced cooperation with Wynn Resorts ahead of the September 2027 opening of Wynn Al Marjan Island and met Mayor Shelley Berkley and other destination leaders to explore cooperation in tourism, convention infrastructure and a potential Sister City relationship.

In Utah, the delegation expanded its network of business and economic development partners through a Letter of Intent between Ras Al Khaimah Chamber and World Trade Center Utah, creating new opportunities for trade, investment and business partnerships. Engagements across Utah's innovation, tourism and hospitality sectors, including at The Point, Snowbird Resort, Olympic Park and Deer Valley, provided insights into innovation ecosystems, public-private partnerships and large-scale destination development, while identifying opportunities for future cooperation and knowledge exchange.

The four-state mission reflects Ras Al Khaimah's commitment to developing long-term international partnerships that support economic diversification, attract investment, expand opportunities for the Emirate's business community and strengthen its position as a globally connected destination for business and innovation.

The delegation, comprising representatives from the Office of the Ruler, RAK Chamber, RAKEZ, RAK Properties, Marjan, Innovation City, the Department of Knowledge and Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office, will now focus on follow-up with prospective investors, companies and institutional partners, with the aim of developing the opportunities identified during the mission into concrete projects, partnerships and further agreements.

About Ras Al Khaimah:

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), the fourth largest Emirate in the UAE, is distinguished by its natural diversity, rich history and forward-thinking vision under His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi. With a commitment to sustainable development, economic prosperity, social development and innovation, RAK has become an ideal place to live, work and invest.

Strategically located between East and West – with one third of the world's population within four hours' flying time – RAK is a gateway to the Middle East and beyond. Its economy is diverse, with no single sector accounting for more than 23% of GDP. RAK offers a business-friendly environment with customizable services, competitive operating costs, 100% foreign ownership, zero personal income tax and one of the world's lowest corporate tax rates. With world-class infrastructure, RAK is home to over 73,000 companies, including industry leaders such as RAK Ceramics and Julphar. RAKEZ and Innovation City support dynamic growth across industrial, manufacturing and digital sectors, backed by a future-focused economy validated by 'A' range credit ratings since 2008 from Fitch and S&P.

RAK has a multicultural society of 0.4 million people from 150 countries, offering a high quality of life, accessible luxury living and a serene coastal lifestyle, with bold hospitality projects led by signature luxury global brands, such as Wynn, Four Seasons, Nobu, Waldorf Astoria and Ritz-Carlton. Projects such as RAK Central will redefine the commercial and residential landscape, while its natural beauty (UAE's highest mountain, beaches and deserts) and rich cultural heritage – dating back 7,000 years – further enhance RAK's universal appeal.

With year-round sunshine, straightforward business set-up, a competitive cost of living and high quality of life, Ras Al Khaimah offers limitless opportunities.