Inception42 Launches Alpha, Transforming Investment Decision-Making With AI
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Propelling investment decision making into the future; Alpha, the intelligence tool for institutions is available as SaaS Abu Dhabi, UAE, October 2026: Inception42, G42's agentic AI company, today launched Alpha at SuperReturn Middle East. Alpha is an AI-native investment decision intelligence tool for institutional investors. Private equity firms, sovereign wealth funds and institutional allocators are underwriting larger, more complex positions under tighter timelines. Most AI tools in the market speed up individual tasks, such as a memo draft, a comps table or a data room summary, but leave the investment strategy scattered across files, inboxes and committee decks. When the deal moves from diligence to Investment Committee (IC) to ownership, the context is rebuilt from scratch, and committees have little time to challenge the evidence in front of them. The opportunity for transformation is twofold: giving deal teams a complete, sourced view of the information a decision actually rests on, and giving the institution proof that its own investment strategy was applied, consistently, on every deal. This is an opportunity ripe for agentic AI. This is where Alpha transforms the investment decision making process; by tapping into the institution's memory, by improving the quality of decision making through deeper analysis of structured and unstructured data, and by providing the audit trail that gives more certainty to deal teams and investment committees. It is already proven in the region's most significant financial institutions, operating in high risk areas delivering reassurance at speed. The platform follows the way a deal moves through an institution. Teams upload Confidential Information Memoranda (CIMs), diligence packs and portfolio data, and Alpha turns them into insights grounded in the source material. It checks how complete the diligence is and flags gaps early, before they become late-stage surprises. It then scores the deal against criteria the institution sets and drafts an investment memo in which every claim points back to where it came from. Ashish Koshy, CEO, Inception42, said:“Every investment committee wants the same thing: the full picture of a deal and the confidence to act on it. Alpha gives deal teams and committee members that picture, with every insight traceable to its source, so speed and rigor finally pull in the same direction. We are putting that capability in the hands of the region's investors.” In time, Alpha Skills will introduce reusable, practitioner-designed workflows, such as comparables analysis, credit assessment and IC memo drafting, alongside custom skills that let firms encode their own methodology, templates and house style so every deal is underwritten their way, on live data. With Alpha, investment data stays under the institution's control at every step. As SaaS, Alpha gives firms a quick path from a first deal team to firm-wide use. Institutions can tailor Alpha to their own process with custom agents built on the expertise of their in-house specialists and on their house templates. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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