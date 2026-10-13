CASAGRAND APPOINTS JASEERA BUILDING CONTRACTING AS MAIN CONTRACTOR FOR CASAGRAND HERMINA AT DUBAI ISLANDS

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Appointment follows completion of foundation works, with the project on track for handover in Q2 2028 Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE – October 2026: Casagrand, one of India's leading real estate developers with more than 22 years of delivery experience and over 180+ completed and ongoing projects, has appointed Jaseera Building Contracting LLC as the main contractor for Casagrand HERMINA, its debut development in the UAE.

The agreement was formalised at a signing ceremony held at Casagrand's Dubai office, attended by senior leadership from both companies.

The appointment marks the next phase of construction at Casagrand HERMINA. With foundation works now complete and the main contractor formally onboarded, the project is progressing to schedule and is geared towards handover in Q2 2028.

Luthfullah K, Director Dubai, Casagrand, said:“Bringing Jaseera Building Contracting on board as our main contractor is an important step for Casagrand HERMINA and for every buyer who has placed their trust in us. Dubai Islands is one of the city's most promising waterfront destinations, and its growth as a place to live, visit and invest is gathering pace. Our responsibility is to match that momentum with disciplined execution on the ground. With foundation works complete and a capable contracting partner in place, we are well positioned to deliver HERMINA on time and to the standard our customers expect from Casagrand.”

Mohammed Konikkal, Managing Director, Jaseera Building Contracting LLC, said:“We are proud to partner with Casagrand on HERMINA. Casagrand brings a strong track record of delivery and a clear focus on quality, and we share that commitment. Our team is ready to move into the next phase of construction, and we look forward to working closely with Casagrand to deliver a development that meets the highest standards of build quality, safety and timely completion.”

Located at Dubai Islands, Casagrand HERMINA continues to attract interest from regional and international buyers seeking long-term value in a waterfront residential destination. The project forms part of Casagrand's broader growth strategy in the UAE, with more than 6 million sq. ft. of planned residential and mixed-use developments over the next three years.

About Casagrand:

Founded in 2003, Casagrand is one of the leading real estate developers in India. We offer a wide range of properties, from apartments to independent villas, all equipped with lifestyle amenities. Our projects cover luxury, mid-range, and affordable categories, meeting the needs of different customers. Beyond Chennai, we've expanded into other major cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore and Pune. Our international sales are driven by our office in Dubai. We focus on delivering quality homes with committed completion timelines. Our emphasis on research and delivery of a seamless living experience over the last two decades ensures customer satisfaction. We have also launched ventures in commercial real estate and industrial projects. With over 22 years of excellence, over 180+ completed & ongoing projects, 88+ million square feet of living space, and 55,000+ customers, Casagrand remains dedicated to building homes that inspire.