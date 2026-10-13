Why Is BMBL Stock Surging Today?



BMBL Class A shareholders will get $6.05 per share in cash, about 119% above the 30-day VWAP as of Oct. 9.

Bumble will then operate as a privately held company with offices in Austin, London and New York City, and is expected to remain headquartered in Austin. The firm plans to file its third-quarter Form 10-Q by November 9 but will not issue a separate earnings release or hold a conference call.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) stock surged nearly 57% after the company announced Tuesday that it has agreed to be acquired by Ithaca Holdings in an all-cash transaction valuing the dating-app company at $1.3 billion.

Under the agreement, shareholders will receive $6.05 per Class A share, representing an approximately 138% premium to Bumble's unaffected closing share price on October 9, 2026.

The transaction will take Bumble private following its completion. At the time of writing, BMBL stock was up about 56.8% in opening trade.

Leadership Changes And What Comes Next

Upon closing, Ithaca co-CEOs Ravi Gupta and John Hegeman will become Bumble's co-CEOs. Wolfe Herd said she intends to remain actively involved with the company and work alongside its incoming leadership.

Bumble will operate as a privately held company with offices in Austin, London and New York City, and is expected to remain headquartered in Austin.

The company plans to file its third-quarter Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission by November 9. However, it will not issue a separate earnings release or hold a conference call for the quarter ended September 30 because of the transaction.

What The Deal Means For BMBL Shareholders

Bumble's board approved the acquisition after a special committee reviewed other options and recommended the deal. Founder and CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd did not participate in the board's discussions or vote.

Affiliates of Blackstone and Wolfe Herd subsequently approved the transaction, providing the required shareholder approval.

What Bumble's Recent Results Show

Bumble's second-quarter (Q2) results, released in August, showed a decline in revenue and paying users.

Revenue fell 15.2% year over year to $210.5 million from $248.2 million, while total paying users declined 16.4% to 3.2 million. Bumble App revenue dropped 14.7% to $171.7 million.

Badoo App and Other revenue fell 17.1% to $38.8 million. In its quarterly filing, Bumble attributed the overall revenue decline primarily to fewer paying users, partly offset by an increase in average revenue per paying user.

The company reported a net loss of $127.9 million, including a $169.3 million impairment charge.

What Retail Thinks of BMBL Stock

On Stocktwits, retail investors' sentiment around BMBL stock flipped into 'extremely bullish' territory amid extremely high message volume.

BMBL stock retail sentiment on October 13, as of 09:00 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

So far this year, BMBL stock has risen nearly 5%. By comparison, the Acquirers Small And Micro Deep Value ETF (DEEP), which holds the stock, has risen nearly 18% over the same period.

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