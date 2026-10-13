Coop Pank AS Will Hold An Investor Webinar To Present Its Q3 2026 Financial Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Coop Pank invites shareholders, investors, analysts and other interested parties to join its investor webinar on Tuesday, 20 October 2026 at 9.30 a.m. The webinar will be held in Estonian.

The bank's Chairman of the Management Board, Arko Kurtmann, and Chief Financial Officer, Paavo Truu, will present the unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2026.

The webinar can be viewed via the following link: .

During the webinar, attendees can submit questions via Slido: .

Questions will be answered after the presentation.

The webinar will be recorded and published on Coop Pank's website and on its YouTube account.

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The bank has 239,100 clients who use everyday banking services. Coop Pank uses the synergy created between retail trade and banking and brings everyday banking solutions closer to people. The majority shareholder of the Bank is a domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, the sales network of which comprises over 330 stores.

Additional information:

Ave Tammeniit

Communication Manager

Phone: +372 5887 4828

E-mail:...