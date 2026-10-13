The Zach & Heather Harrison Team Named Westchester's No. 1 Real Estate Team In 2026 Realtrends Rankings

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Westchester-based Compass team also ranks No. 3 in New York State and No. 17 nationally among mega teams by sales volume

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Zach & Heather Harrison Team has been named the #1 real estate team in Westchester County by sales volume in the 2026 RealTrends Verified rankings. This marks the team's 12th consecutive year holding the top spot, a streak since 2015.

The team was also recognized statewide and nationally in the 2026 ranking:



New York State: #3 Mega Team by sales volume National: #17 Mega Team in the United States by sales volume

The recognition reflects the team's continued growth and its highly advisory approach to residential real estate, combining neighborhood-level market intelligence, pricing and negotiation strategy, innovative marketing, private-market access and hands-on support throughout the buying and selling process. The team serves clients throughout Westchester, including buyers relocating from New York City, the tri-state area and beyond, longtime homeowners, downsizers, developers, business leaders, professional athletes and entertainers, and other accomplished clients who value exceptional service, market expertise, and discretion.

“Being recognized as Westchester's top-ranked team for more than a decade is especially meaningful because every year in real estate presents a new market, new challenges, and new opportunities,” said Zach Harrison, leader of The Zach & Heather Harrison Team.“Markets change, inventory expands and contracts, buyer priorities evolve, and new challenges emerge. Our strength lies in adapting to each environment while consistently delivering smart analysis, creative strategy, and determined advocacy for our clients.”

The team closed approximately $4 06 million in sales across 163 transaction sides in 2025, according to figures reported by RealTrends. The results bring the team's total career sales volume sold or managed to more than $4 billion.

“We started this business because we believe buying or selling a home should feel more personal, informed and enjoyable,” said Heather Harrison, co-leader of The Zach & Heather Harrison Team.“Twenty years later, that philosophy remains the foundation of everything we do. Our team has grown, our reach has expanded, and our accomplishments have exceeded our expectations, but the foundation of our success remains the same - integrity, personal attention, and an unwavering commitment to doing what's right for our clients. Surpassing $4 billion in career sales is an extraordinary milestone, but the trust clients place in us during some of the biggest decisions of their lives is what matters most.”

RealTrends' team rankings are based on closed residential sales volume from the prior calendar year, verified through each team's brokerage or franchise network. The rankings reflect completed transactions only, making them one of the industry's most closely watched benchmarks for real estate team performance.

RESOURCES

The Zach & Heather Harrison Team at Compass is ranked the #1 Team in Westchester County, the #3 Mega Team in New York State and the #17 Mega Team in the United States by RealTrends Verified 2026:

To view or download an image of Zach & Heather Harrison (Credit: The ZHH Team. ZHH grants permission to publish these images) please visit:

Instagram: @zhhwestchesterrealestate

LinkedIn:

Zach Harrison

Heather Harrison

Media Contact:

Erica Langendorff

Transmitter

516.554.3636

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at