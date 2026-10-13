WEBULL LAWSUIT: Webull Corp. Sued For Securities Fraud Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton LLP To Possibly Recover Losses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton announces that a securities fraud lawsuit has been filed against Webull Corp. (Nasdaq: BULL) and certain of its executives. Investors who have lost money in their Webull investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit .

What is this all about?

The complaint alleges that Webull misled investors about the extent of its ties to China and the protection of U.S. customer data. Webull allegedly understated its dependence on China-based personnel and infrastructure while portraying its principal operations as U.S.-based and its customer data as insulated from overseas access. On October 7, 2026, CNBC reported that the House Select Committee on China had found extensive connections between Webull's ownership, workforce, technology, and data systems and China, including that approximately 62% of its global workforce was employed by its mainland China subsidiary. Webull's shares fell approximately 19% that day, closing at $5.89. Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded Webull securities between April 26, 2025, and October 6, 2026, inclusive, and suffered losses should contact Block & Leviton to discuss their recovery options.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded Webull securities between April 26, 2025 and October 6, 2026, may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is December 7, 2026. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at ..., or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Whistleblower?

If you have non-public information about Webull, you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at ... or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country. Our attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of our clients through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, , call (888) 256-2510 or email ... with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (888) 256-2510

Email: ...