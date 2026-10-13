LORVA's New Sofa Bed Was Made For The Words Just Stay Over

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Switch rearranges by hand from an everyday sofa into a king-size bed, with no tools and no pull-out mechanism

FONTANA, Calif., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LORVA, a design-led furniture brand built around the rhythm of modern life, has introduced Switch Sofa Bed, a convertible sofa designed for the moment a good night runs long and nobody wants to drive home.

Switch Sofa Bed was designed to earn its place every day, with the flexibility to welcome unexpected overnight guests. It's a sofa for slow mornings, busy afternoons, and evenings that run a little longer than planned. When the evening calls for it, Switch becomes a king-size bed, no tools needed.

Switch changes shape when you rearrange its own cushions and sections by hand, without tools and without a second person. It is upholstered on every side, including the back, so it can stand in the middle of a room as easily as against a wall.

"The best nights are the ones nobody planned to end," said Fiona, Co-Founder and Head of Brand at LORVA. "We wanted to make saying 'just stay over' easy, with a sofa that works for everyday life and makes room for overnight guests."

What Switch Does



Sofa by afternoon, king size bed by midnight. Switch rearranges from a sofa into a lounger, an elevated single, and a full king size sleep surface.

No mechanism to fight. Nothing to crank, latch or wrestle open. One person can change it over by hand.

Made for full nights. A king size sleep surface built for real rest rather than one tolerable night. Four colorways. Forest Green, Timber Orange, Oat White, Granite Grey - drawn from LORVA's natural palette.







Offer & Timing

Switch is available now at LORVA.com with 20% off to celebrate its launch. Orders ship within one week.

Every order is backed by free shipping to the contiguous 48 states and Washington, D.C., a 5-year limited warranty, and 120 days of free returns with LORVA-arranged pickup and no restocking fee.

About LORVA

LORVA is a lifestyle brand for modern lives in motion. The name combines the ideas of“it holds” and“it goes,” reflecting a commitment to stability and forward motion in equal measure. Built on the idea that home should support both the climb and the reset, LORVA focuses on modular systems that adapt to changing routines and layouts instead of locking people into a single way of living.

Dedicated to treating furniture as part of a daily rhythm of living and recharging - not just something that fills a room. LORVA, for life in motion.

Contact Info

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