Johns Hopkins Health Plans Named Corporate Champion By The Tree House Child Advocacy Center

HANOVER, Md., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johns Hopkins Health Plans has been named a Corporate Champion by The Tree House Child Advocacy Center of Montgomery County, Maryland, for supporting critical medical services for children who have experienced abuse. The award was presented Sept. 24 at The Tree House's annual Champions for Children dinner, an event honoring individuals and organizations whose support has made a lasting difference for local children and families.

The Tree House is Montgomery County's only accredited child advocacy center, dedicated to helping children and teens heal from sexual abuse, physical abuse and neglect. In fiscal year 2026, it served 843 children and provided 9,195 services, including medical exams, forensic interviews, trauma therapy and family advocacy, all at no cost to families.

When a recent change in screening requirements cut off access to urine-based testing designed for children, Johns Hopkins Health Plans stepped in. A $10,000 grant through its Corporate Giving Program funded testing for approximately 70 to 80 children, ensuring they could get the care they needed.

“We are honored to receive this award, and even more honored to stand with Tree House in its important work,” said Nina Miles Everett, MD, Chief Medical Officer for Priority Partners, the Maryland Medicaid plan administered by Johns Hopkins Health Plans.“Every child deserves to feel safe, supported and cared for. We're proud to help make sure that happens, especially when families need it most.”

Johns Hopkins Health Plans' Corporate Giving Program funds Baltimore-Washington region nonprofits that fill gaps in care and improve health in the communities where their members live. As the program kicks off its 2027 cycle, nonprofits can learn more at HopkinsHealthPlans.org/giving. Closing date for applicants is Oct. 30, 2026.

To learn more about The Tree House Child Advocacy Center, visit TreeHouseMD.org.

About Johns Hopkins Health Plans

As a part of Johns Hopkins Medicine, Johns Hopkins Health Plans administers a range of physician-sponsored health plans managing more than $2.7 billion in annual premiums and serving more than 375,000 members. Johns Hopkins Health Plans' robust network of providers includes Johns Hopkins Medicine physicians and providers, regional clinics and many other top-tier providers. Johns Hopkins Health Plans administers the US Family Health Plan for active-duty family members, military retirees and their families, Employer Health Programs, Priority Partners (Maryland Medicaid plan with co-owner Maryland Community Health System) and Advantage MD Medicare Advantage plans. It advocates for its members and fosters collaboration with providers to help achieve optimal health. Through its Johns Hopkins HealthCare Solutions business, Johns Hopkins Health Plans also offers the world's leading population health analytics software, the Johns Hopkins ACG® System, used by commercial and government health entities and employers worldwide. Learn more at HopkinsHealthPlans.org.