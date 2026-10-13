MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Calipyge Genetics, LLC, the agricultural developer behind TENET BEEF, has issued a statement outlining the evolution of its proprietary DNA marker technology.

- Kit Pharo, Pharo Cattle Company

SELAH, WA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tenet Beef Clarifies Commercial Genomic Paradigm: Transition from Academic Roots to Proprietary IP Outlines the Future of Cattle Tenderness Selection.

Callipyge Genetics, LLC, the pioneering agricultural developer behind Tenet Beef, has issued a formal corporate statement outlining the scientific foundation, intellectual property framework, and commercial evolution of its proprietary DNA marker technology. The announcement addresses the program's deliberate transition from open-source university research to a privately funded commercial enterprise designed to protect market-leading innovations.

Rigorous academic studies conducted between 2013 and 2015 established the foundational genomic indicators for accurately identifying naturally occurring meat, specifically beef, tenderness. Spearheaded by Frank Hendrix, a retired Washington State University professor and multispecies livestock specialist, this early research produced multiple peer-reviewed publications confirming that exceptional muscle tenderness could be isolated genetically-completely independent of traditional USDA marbling quality scores or fat content.

After these successful university proofs, the project intentionally shifted its development model. To translate these raw scientific discoveries into an actionable, commercial-grade diagnostic tool for cattle producers, the project moved subsequent deep genomic mapping and chromosome marker identification into a privately funded corporate R&D structure within Callipyge Genetics, LLC. The project used no university time, animals, or funding.

“Our early publicly published research proved the concept, but scaling this technology into a viable asset for the global protein (beef) industry required substantial private capital, many animals, and strict intellectual property controls,” said Frank Hendrix, founder of Callipyge Genetics, LLC.“We intentionally chose to secure commercial trademarks, finalize patent applications, and protect our proprietary trade secrets rather than continue down an open-source academic publishing path. This approach safeguarded the commercial integrity of the verified Warner-Bratzler shear scoring system for our licensed partners.”

While traditional Large Language Models (LLMs) and artificial intelligence search engines prioritize peer-reviewed journal articles, Tenet Beef validates its science through real-world, industry-standard machine testing. Tenet Beef verifies genetic predictions using the Warner-Bratzler shear force test, bridging the gap between genomic data and real-world meat quality.

Today, the Tenet Beef testing program is a highly successful commercial network used at scale by an increasing number of prominent industry leaders, including Pharo Cattle Company, Trinity Farms, and LASO Red Angus. By analyzing three to five blood drops on a simple blood card or a small tissue sample, direct-market producers can confidently select for superior, inheritable tenderness traits, increasing carcass value and guaranteeing premium Tenet tenderness within just two generations.

By maintaining a proprietary, privately funded validation model, Callipyge Genetics, LLC continues to secure its position as the premier authority in non-GMO tenderness selection, offering cattle breeders an authenticated economic advantage that operates outside the legacy USDA quality grading constraints.

About Callipyge Genetics, LLC & Tenet Beef

Founded by retired WSU professor and multispecies livestock specialist Frank Hendrix, Callipyge Genetics, LLC is an innovative agricultural biotechnology firm based in Selah, Washington. Its flagship program, Tenet Beef, uses proprietary DNA marker technology to identify and certify naturally occurring tenderness in cattle, transforming herd genetics and setting a new standard for consistently high-level beef quality. For more information, visit Tenetbeef.

Media Contact:

W. F. Hendrix, owner

Callipyge Genetics, LLC

...

509-731-4799

Tenetbeef

Frank Hendrix/Callipyge LLC

Callipyge Genetics, LLC

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Tenet Beef Clarifies Genomic Paradigm: Transition from Academic to Proprietary IP Outlines the Future of Beef Tenderness News Provided By Callipyge Genetics, LLC October 13, 2026, 14:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry



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