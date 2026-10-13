Construction Corps Named A 2026 Growfl Florida Companies To Watch Honoree

Construction Corps, Official Honoree of GrowFL

Veteran-owned Clearwater design-build contractor named an honoree of the 16th Annual GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Awards.

- Matt Thompson, Founder and CEO, Construction CorpsCLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Construction Corps, Inc., a veteran-owned, family-led design-build general contractor headquartered in Clearwater, has been named an honoree of the 16th Annual GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Awards, presented by title sponsors Nperspective CFO & Strategic Services and Holland & Knight.The GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Awards recognize second-stage companies headquartered in Florida that have moved beyond the startup phase and show strong leadership, innovation, resilience, and growth potential. This year's honorees were selected from a field of nearly 500 nominations from communities across the state. Following a review process, 94 companies advanced as finalists before the honorees were chosen based on growth, leadership, innovation, company culture, community impact, and potential for continued success."Two months ago we were proud just to be a finalist. Being named an honoree is a big moment for our whole team," said Matt Thompson, founder and CEO of Construction Corps. "We built this company on the way veterans serve: discipline, accountability, and finishing the mission. Our crews, our office staff, and our clients earned this. We're grateful to GrowFL and its sponsors for what they do for Florida's second-stage companies, and we're looking forward to celebrating in Orlando."According to GrowFL, this year's honorees together generate more than $727 million in annual revenue and employ more than 2,700 people across Florida.Honorees will be celebrated at GrowFL's 16th Annual CEO Summit and Awards Gala, February 24-26, 2027, at Universal Orlando Resort.About Construction CorpsConstruction Corps, Inc. is a veteran-owned, family-led design-build general contractor headquartered in Clearwater, Florida. Founded in 2022 by U.S. Army combat veteran Matt Thompson, the company serves residential, commercial, and government clients across the Tampa Bay area under one contract, with design, engineering, permitting, and project management handled by its staff and field work performed by W-2 crews and vetted licensed trade partners. Construction Corps holds six Florida licenses in-house covering general contracting, engineering, electrical, plumbing, mold remediation, and mold assessment, and is certified by the U.S. Small Business Administration as a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). After Hurricanes Helene and Milton, the Construction Corps team volunteered demolition, construction, and mold remediation help across the local community and loaned drying equipment to families in need. Learn more at constructioncorps.About GrowFLGrowFL is Florida's statewide organization dedicated to supporting the leaders of second-stage growth companies through CEO membership, leadership development, peer learning, and statewide recognition. The Florida Companies to Watch program began in 2011 in partnership with the Edward Lowe Foundation. Learn more at growfl.

Rebecca O'Leary

Construction Corps

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Construction Corps Named a 2026 GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Honoree News Provided By Construction Corps October 13, 2026, 14:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Military Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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