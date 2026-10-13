Influential Women Showcases Callie Roberson: Award-Winning Creative Director And Owner Of Manifestive Design

TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Transforming Brands Through Strategic Creativity, Visual Storytelling, and Meaningful Community ImpactBoerne, Texas – Callie Roberson is an award-winning Creative Director and Owner of Manifestive Design, a strategy-led creative studio helping organizations clarify their brands and bring their stories to life through thoughtful, cohesive design.From brand strategy and visual identity to website design, marketing campaigns, and environmental design, Callie approaches each project with a combination of creativity and a deep understanding of her clients' goals. Her work is rooted in the belief that good design should not only look compelling, but also communicate clearly and serve a purpose.Callie earned a Bachelor's Degree in Visual Studies/Environmental Design from Texas A&M University and completed advanced Communication Design coursework at Texas State University. Her career began shortly after college when she joined a small marketing firm in College Station, Texas, where she gained hands-on experience in design, production, client relationships, and the business side of creative work.When the firm eventually closed, Callie was entrusted with maintaining its client relationships. She quickly found herself balancing design, business strategy, and client leadership. That experience led her to co-found a full-service design studio in San Antonio, where she helped grow the agency into a 15-person team over the next eight years. After selling her ownership in the business to pursue a new chapter, Callie founded Manifestive Design.Today, as Founder and Creative Director of Manifestive Design, Callie leads brand strategy, client relationships, and a collaborative team of creatives dedicated to helping organizations communicate with clarity, confidence, and purpose. She is passionate about helping organizations find clarity in their messaging and create brands that feel authentic and meaningful.Callie credits much of her growth to the mentors who recognized her potential early in her career. Encouragement from her parents, teachers and professors during high school and college helped shape her confidence in her creative abilities, while her first boss gave her the opportunity to take on client relationships and responsibilities well beyond what she initially expected. These experiences shaped a philosophy that continues to influence how she leads today: growth often comes from being willing to take a risk, embrace uncertainty, and learn through experience.Today, Callie is focused on continuing to grow Manifestive Design. Her commitment to creativity also extends beyond client work. Callie is actively involved in her community, providing pro bono creative services to nonprofit organizations, mentoring emerging creatives, and creating opportunities for collaboration and connection. Through her work, she hopes to make design more accessible while encouraging others to pursue their own creative potential.Outside of the studio, Callie continues to pursue creativity in a more hands-on way. Over the past six years, she and her team have painted approximately 40 murals, creating an outlet for artistic expression while contributing colorful, engaging pieces to the communities around her. Travel is another source of inspiration, giving her opportunities to experience new places, cultures, and perspectives that often influence the way she approaches her creative work.For Callie, creativity has never been limited to a single medium or defined by a single role. Whether she is developing a brand, leading a creative team, painting a mural, or mentoring another designer, she is driven by a desire to keep learning.Through Manifestive Design, Callie Roberson continues to combine artistic vision with strategic leadership, helping organizations communicate who they are and connect with the people they serve. Her journey from a young designer learning the industry to the owner of a growing creative studio reflects the power of mentorship, taking chances, and building a career around work that genuinely inspires her.Learn More about Callie Roberson:Through her Influential Women profile, or through her website,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Showcases Callie Roberson: Award-Winning Creative Director And Owner Of Manifestive Design News Provided By Influential Women October 13, 2026, 14:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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