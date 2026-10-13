Quad Officials Meet In Singapore, Vow To Counter Cyber Attacks

Quad Pledges to Counter Cyber Threats

Quad grouping officials from India, Japan, Australia and the United States on Tuesday pledged to safeguard against and counter digital security attacks while reiterating their shared focus on strengthening regional resilience and the capacity to chart their own futures under the updated Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP).

The consultations took place at the Japan-Australia-India-US (Quad) Cyber Senior Officials' Meeting, hosted in Singapore on Tuesday, as detailed in an official release issued by Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The meeting was attended by Takaba Yo, Ambassador in charge of Cyber Policy in Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Tori Lamb, Assistant Secretary for Cyber Affairs and Critical Technology at the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT); the Joint Secretary handling Cyber Diplomacy, e-Governance and Information Technology in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA); and Joshua Young, Senior Bureau Official for the Bureau of Emerging Threats at the US Department of State.

Highlighting the core objectives of the dialogue, Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, "The four parties reaffirmed their shared emphasis on enhancing regional resilience and capacity to determine their own paths under the updated 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific' (FOIP) and exchanged views on cooperation to strengthen cyber capabilities in the region and to defend against and deter cyber threats. The four parties confirmed that they will continue close cooperation in the cyber domain."

Foundation of a Broader Alliance

The four-nation alliance brings together India, Australia, Japan and the United States under a joint mandate to act as a catalyst for global betterment, championing an open, free, inclusive, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific region. This digital security alignment builds upon a succession of prior diplomatic dialogues held between the partner capitals.

Review of Previous Engagements

During the preceding month, senior representatives from India, the United States, Japan and Australia reviewed cooperation pertaining to maritime security, critical technologies and economic security. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri presided over the Quad Sherpas' meeting in New Delhi, featuring delegations led by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Deputy Secretary Elly Lawson, and Japanese Senior Deputy Foreign Minister Hiroyuki Namazu.

Elaborating on the agenda of the Sherpas' meeting, the State Department said, "The Sherpas reviewed progress across ongoing Quad initiatives and discussed ways to further strengthen practical cooperation, with a shared commitment to advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific."

The deliberations covered maritime and transnational security, economic prosperity and security, critical and emerging technologies, as well as humanitarian assistance and disaster response. Delegates also reviewed wider regional and international developments.

Underscoring the actionable nature of the alliance, the State Department said, "The Quad Sherpas reaffirmed the importance of focusing on concrete, action-oriented initiatives."

In July, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio gathered for the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Manila. The ministers reaffirmed their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific while emphasising their strong support for ASEAN's unity and centrality in the region. In a joint statement, EAM Jaishankar, Wong, Motegi and Rubio highlighted the coalition's firm commitment to the prosperity of the Indo-Pacific, alongside cooperation with ASEAN member states. (ANI)

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