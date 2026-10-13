BSF DG Praveen Kumar Reviews Security, Operational Preparedness In Manipur

Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Praveen Kumar reviewed the prevailing situation in Manipur with reference to the deployment and operational preparedness of force formations in the state.

Kumar's fresh security review and operational preparedness of the force in Manipur was observed during his two-day visit to the hilly state on October 12 and 13. The move is significant after reports linked to the murder of at least nine people in separate firing incidents in Manipur's Kamjong, Ukhrul and Kangpokpi districts on Friday and Saturday, triggering a fresh wave of violence in the state.

BSF Chief's Security Review in Manipur

In a post on X, BSF mentioned the DG's visit to Manipur and informed that the 1993-batch Indian Police Service officer "reviewed the prevailing situation with reference to the deployment and operational preparedness of BSF formations in the state." The BSF chief also visited Manipur's Imphal and Churachand Pur regions as well as called on state's Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh.

Kumar also apprised both the Manipur Governor and Chief Minister about BSF's operational commitment in assisting in maintaining law and order through professional conduct and close coordination with the civil administration and other security agencies.

The BSF DG also visited the force's Subsidiary Training Centre in Churachandpur to review preparations for the upcoming BSF Day Celebrations. He was also briefed by the coordinating officers on the efforts undertaken. He emphasised the meticulous planning and concerted efforts to ensure seamless conduct of the event.

BSF maintains a significant operational deployment across multiple districts in Manipur to assist civil administration in maintaining law and order, securing buffer zones, and managing the India–Myanmar border. Nearly 100 companies of the BSF are stationed across multiple violence-affected districts in Manipur, with heavy concentration in Imphal and the critical buffer zones connecting the valley and hill regions.

AFSPA Extended in Manipur

BSF DG's operational preparedness review comes days after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, in the entire state of Manipur, excluding the areas falling under the jurisdiction of 13 police stations of five districts, declaring the state as a "disturbed area" for a period of six months with effect from October 1, 2026. The MHA made the announcement to extend AFSPA in Manipur on September 25.

The 13 Police Stations excluded from AFSPA are Imphal, Lamphel, City, Singjamei, Patsoi, Wangor, Porompat, Heingang, Irilbung, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Nambol and Kakching. These police stations come under Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching districts in Manipur.

The MHA's decision followed a fresh review of the law-and-order situation in the state. The extension will remain in force till March 31, 2027, unless withdrawn earlier. This decision was taken after a comprehensive review of Manipur's security situation conducted in consultation with key stakeholders.

Officials noted that Manipur continues to experience heightened tensions due to ongoing ethnic violence, including intermittent gunfire in fringe areas, especially between Bishnupur and Churachandpur, as well as Imphal East, Kangpokpi, Imphal West, and Jiribam. Insurgent groups have reportedly been involved in violent acts in these regions. The imposition of AFSPA in the entire Manipur, excluding areas falling under the jurisdiction of 13 police stations, is intended to enable coordinated operations by security forces aimed at stabilising the region and curbing insurgent activity.

It is noted that the situation continues to remain volatile amidst ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur and intermittent firing in violence-prone areas continues in the fringe areas of Bishnupur-Churachandpur, Imphal East- Kangpokpi-Imphal West and Jiribam districts with several instances of active participation of insurgent groups in heinous acts of violence. Extension of AFSPA in the entire state of Manipur is part of ongoing efforts by the Central government to restore lasting peace in the state, where ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo since May 2023 has claimed more than hundreds of lives and displaced thousands of people. (ANI)

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