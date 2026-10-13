YSRCP Accuses TDP Of Manipulative Politics Against Jagan Reddy

YSRCP leader Jupudi Prabhakar Rao on Tuesday accused the TDP-led coalition government in Andhra Pradesh of resorting to what he described as manipulative politics against party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, alleging that the ruling alliance was apprehensive of his political activities.

Speaking to the media in Tadepalli, Prabhakar Rao claimed that the TDP, in coordination with the Congress, had filed cases against Jagan and was now raising the issue for political gains. He alleged that although Jagan was cooperating with the courts, there was a conspiracy to keep him in Hyderabad through proceedings involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

YSRCP targets Chandrababu Naidu

Prabhakar Rao also targeted Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of questioning others on morality despite facing cases. He alleged that Naidu was behaving as though law enforcement agencies were under his control.

The YSRCP leader said the timing of the issue, as Jagan was planning a mass contact programme and local body elections were approaching, raised questions about the ruling coalition's intentions.

“We respect the courts, while Chandrababu has been managing institutions by placing people in key positions,” he alleged.

Prabhakar Rao further accused Naidu of going back on his election promises and engaging in deceptive politics. He claimed that voters would hold the coalition government accountable and that the cases involving Naidu would also come up for consideration.

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