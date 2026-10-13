India At UN Calls For Global Support To Accelerate SDG Implementation

India on Monday called on the international community to strengthen global resources and execution mechanisms to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, emphasising the need for critical support with "poverty eradication at its core". Delivering India's statement at the UN Second Committee General Discussion on Sustainable Development, Counsellor Soumya Nair highlighted the urgent necessity of "finance, technology transfer and capacity-building to accelerate SDG implementation" across developing nations. Nair presented India's significant progress in domestic clean energy transition, revealing that "non-fossil sources account for 55% of installed electricity generation capacity". Highlighting India's expanding role in global disaster mitigation, the delegation underscored the nation's strong "early warning capabilities and offer to host the Fourth UN World Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction in 2030". Reaffirming New Delhi's dedication to global climate action and multilateral cooperation, India showcased its active leadership and partnerships through key global platforms including the "International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and Global Biofuels Alliance, alongside support for Small Island Developing States".

#IndiaAtUN Counsellor Soumya Nair delivered 's statement at today's @UN Second Committee General Discussion on Sustainable Development, highlighting: ➡️ Finance, technology transfer and capacity-building to accelerate SDG implementation, with poverty eradication at its core. ➡️ 's progress in clean energy, with non-fossil sources accounting for 55% of installed electricity generation capacity. ➡️ 's early warning capabilities and offer to host the Fourth UN World Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction in 2030. ➡️ Partnerships through the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and Global Biofuels Alliance, alongside support for Small Island Developing States. @MEAIndia @PMOIndia @IndianDiplomacy @PIB_India @DDNewslive - India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) October 13, 2026

India on Addressing Sea Level Rise

Last month, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sibi George, welcomed the adoption of the United Nations Declaration on Sea Level Rise on Friday, emphasising India's ongoing initiatives dedicated to coastal resilience, mangrove preservation, and disaster-resilient infrastructure. Addressing the 'High-Level Plenary Meeting on Addressing the Existential Threats Posed by Sea Level Rise' during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the senior Indian diplomat stressed the critical need for equity and the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities. Furthermore, he highlighted the vital role played by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the preservation of stable maritime zones, and the legal continuity of statehood for vulnerable island and coastal nations.

Detailing the diplomatic engagement, the Ministry of External Affairs shared on X,“Secretary (West) Sibi George delivered India's statement at the High-Level Plenary Meeting on Addressing the Existential Threats Posed by Sea Level Rise at the 81st UN General Assembly.” The ministry added,“He welcomed the adoption of the UN Declaration on Sea Level Rise and highlighted India's efforts on coastal resilience, mangrove conservation and disaster-resilient infrastructure. He reaffirmed the importance of equity and CBDR-RC, and underscored the significance of UNCLOS, stable maritime zones and continuity of statehood for island and coastal States.” (ANI)

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