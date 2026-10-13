Rishi Sunak Meets PM Modi, Congratulates Him On 25 Years In Service

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and congratulated the latter on completing 25 years in public service and hailed the UK-India partnership.

In a post on X, Sunak recalled working with PM Modi during his tenure as UK PM and commended PM Modi's commitment and work ethic, calling it exemplary. Shedding light on the UK-India partnership, he said that the ties continue to strengthen under PM Modi's leadership, while expressing hopes for further bolstering of bilateral cooperation.

"Prime Minister @narendramodi great to see you in New Delhi today. Congratulations on 25 years in public service, a remarkable achievement. It was a pleasure to work with you when I was Prime Minister. Your commitment, your work ethic, your energy is an example to us all. The UK India relationship is going from strength to strength under your leadership. Our two countries cooperating more on trade, tech and AI is vital in a less predictable world. I know that Britain and India will continue to grow ever closer in the years ahead," he wrote on X.

Prime Minister @narendramodi great to see you in New Delhi today. Congratulations on 25 years in public service, a remarkable achievement. It was a pleasure to work with you when I was Prime Minister. Your commitment, your work ethic, your energy is an example to us all. The UK India relationship is going from strength to strength under your leadership. Our two countries cooperating more on trade, tech and AI is vital in a less predictable world. I know that Britain and India will continue to grow ever closer in the years ahead - Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 13, 2026

'End of Predictability': Sunak on Changing Global Order

Earlier in the day, Rishi Sunak said that countries like India and those in the Gulf are increasingly able to chart their own course in a changing global order and would not always agree with the United States or China, highlighting growing geopolitical uncertainty and the changing dynamics of global power.

Speaking during a panel discussion titled "The End of Predictability" at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum 2026 in the national capital, Sunak said the world was witnessing a shift away from the multilateral, rules-based framework that had shaped the global economy, creating new uncertainties and risks.

"We all grew up investing in, operating in a multilateral rules-based framework, largely enforced by US President Trump is not a cause for that; he's a symptom of that, and the world that we're in now is one where we don't quite know what we've settled down to, and that creates an enormous amount of geopolitical uncertainty and indeed danger," Sunak said.

China's Emergence as Peer Competitor

He pointed to China's emergence as a peer competitor to the United States across multiple strategic domains, describing it as a significant new feature of the global economy.

"So, China is a peer competitor for the US across economic, military, and technological domains. That is a new feature of the world economy," he said.

India to 'Chart its Own Course'

Highlighting the growing ability of countries such as India and those in the Gulf to pursue independent approaches, Sunak said they would increasingly make decisions based on their own interests rather than necessarily aligning with Washington or Beijing.

"Countries like India, like the Gulf, now are able to chart their own course. They're not going to always agree with the US or China. They're going to do what they want, and that's a new feature," the former UK Prime Minister said.

India, UK to Exchange Trade Data

Meanwhile, India and the United Kingdom have agreed to exchange annual data on the utilisation of tariff concessions under their Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), as both countries seek to ensure smoother implementation of the trade pact and help more businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, benefit from it.

The decision was taken at the 16th meeting of the India-UK Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO), held in New Delhi on Monday, where Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and UK Secretary of State for Business, Innovation and Science Jonathan Reynolds reviewed progress since the agreement came into force on July 15, 2026.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)