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Houthis Warn Civilians To Evacuate All Saudi Aramco Oil Facilities After Saudi-Led Coalition's Yemen Alert

Houthis Warn Civilians To Evacuate All Saudi Aramco Oil Facilities After Saudi-Led Coalition's Yemen Alert


Date: 2026-10-13 10:40:01

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Tuesday warned civilians and employees to evacuate all Saudi Aramco oil facilities, hours after a Saudi-led military coalition issued an evacuation warning for an oil facility in Yemen's Houthi-controlled capital, AFP reported.

"The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition requests that civilians evacuate the site of the Yemen Petroleum Company - the al-Sabaha Central Station in Sanaa - for their own safety," Saudi coalition spokesman Major General Turki al-Maliki wrote on X, attaching a map showing the facility's location on the outskirts of the city.

More details awaited

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