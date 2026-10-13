Houthis Warn Civilians To Evacuate All Saudi Aramco Oil Facilities After Saudi-Led Coalition's Yemen Alert

"The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition requests that civilians evacuate the site of the Yemen Petroleum Company - the al-Sabaha Central Station in Sanaa - for their own safety," Saudi coalition spokesman Major General Turki al-Maliki wrote on X, attaching a map showing the facility's location on the outskirts of the city.

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