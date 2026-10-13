Houthis Warn Civilians To Evacuate All Saudi Aramco Oil Facilities After Saudi-Led Coalition's Yemen Alert
"The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition requests that civilians evacuate the site of the Yemen Petroleum Company - the al-Sabaha Central Station in Sanaa - for their own safety," Saudi coalition spokesman Major General Turki al-Maliki wrote on X, attaching a map showing the facility's location on the outskirts of the city.
More details awaited
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment