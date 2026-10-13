Rahul Gandhi Vows To Fight 'To The End' To Restore Democracy, Targets Modi Government Over Electoral Integrity

MENAFN - Live Mint) Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has vowed to fight“to the end” to restore what he described as genuine democracy in India, accusing the Narendra Modi government of undermining constitutional principles, electoral integrity and citizens' right to express dissent.

Rahul Gandhi vows to restore democracy

Speaking amid escalating opposition protests in the national capital, Gandhi said the agitation was a collective effort rather than a series of separate demonstrations by political parties. He insisted that the movement had one central objective: restoring the democratic process.

“As I said yesterday, there are no parallel protests. There is one singular protest, and the protest has one mission: restoration of democracy in India,” he said.

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1Why is Rahul Gandhi protesting against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls?⌵

Gandhi and opposition parties have raised concerns about alleged wrongful voter deletions and irregularities in the SIR. The Election Commission and BJP deny political bias, saying the exercise aims to identify and remove ineligible entries.

2What did Rahul Gandhi say the opposition protests are seeking?⌵

Gandhi described the demonstrations as one collective protest with the goal of restoring the democratic process in India. He said he would continue the fight“to the end.”

3What did Rahul Gandhi and opposition leaders ask the Supreme Court to do about the SIR?⌵

Their petition sought an independent, time-bound audit of voter deletions and modifications, along with suspension of the ongoing SIR while the case is considered. It also asked that no voter be deleted without notice and a reasonable opportunity to be heard.

4Why is Rahul Gandhi opposing restrictions on protests at Jantar Mantar?⌵

Gandhi said Jantar Mantar had been a place for democratic expression and criticised the decision to withdraw its designated protest-site status. The opposition has called for the venue to be restored for protests.

5What does the opposition allege about voter deletions during the SIR?⌵

Opposition parties allege that the revision has resulted in wrongful voter deletions and could undermine electoral fairness. The Election Commission has denied political bias and says the exercise is intended to remove ineligible entries.

Gandhi alleged that the country's democratic institutions had been weakened and the Constitution disregarded. These were political accusations against the government, which has not accepted the opposition's broader claims of electoral manipulation.

Gandhi's criticises Jantar Mantar restrictions

A key part of Gandhi's remarks concerned Jantar Mantar, a longstanding venue for demonstrations in Delhi. He criticised the authorities' decision to withdraw its designated protest-site status, arguing that restricting access to the venue would not prevent people from raising their concerns.

“The one method of expression of democracy was Jantar Mantar, and now the government has decided that Jantar Mantar can no longer be used to express democratic feelings,” he said, adding that the opposition would challenge the decision.

The issue has become a flashpoint amid continuing demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Opposition parties have alleged that the revision has led to wrongful voter deletions and raised concerns about the fairness of the electoral process.

The Election Commission and the Bharatiya Janata Party have denied allegations of political bias, maintaining that the exercise is intended to identify and remove ineligible entries.

On Monday, 12 October, opposition leaders led a march towards the Supreme Court and filed a petition raising concerns about the revision and alleged electoral irregularities.

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The Delhi Police subsequently registered two FIRs in connection with the demonstration, citing alleged damage to barricades and other issues surrounding the march.

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Gandhi directly named Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gyanesh Kumar while accusing them of responsibility for what he described as the erosion of democratic institutions.

He warned that those he held responsible would not be able to avoid accountability, declaring that“the net is closing around them”.

He also promised that those responsible would be brought to justice, though he did not outline a specific legal process through which that would happen.

The Congress leader sought to present the demonstrations as a broader public movement, rather than an effort confined to the opposition. He thanked residents of Delhi and people across the country who, he said, had supported the protests.

“Yesterday you saw an expression not of the political party standing here, but an expression of the people of India,” Gandhi said, arguing that ordinary citizens had played a significant role.

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Gandhi's remarks come as opposition parties press for Kumar's resignation and demand greater accountability over electoral-roll revisions. The INDIA bloc has also called for Jantar Mantar to be restored as an officially designated protest venue.

With restrictions on demonstrations and confrontations between protesters and police continuing in Delhi, the dispute has expanded beyond electoral administration to include the right to peaceful political expression.

Gandhi closed his address by thanking journalists for their coverage and courage, before reiterating his commitment to the movement.

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“This is about the future of the people of India,” he said.“We are going to fight to the end to restore the democratic process in this country.”

The opposition has pledged to continue its campaign. The government and election authorities, meanwhile, have rejected allegations that the electoral process is being manipulated to favour the ruling party.