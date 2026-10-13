Bullhorn, American Staffing Association Launch 'AI Job Impact' Research Partnership To Measure AI's Impact On U.S. Jobs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New metric provides near real-time visibility into AI's impact across the U.S. job market

BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bullhorn, the global leader in software for the staffing and recruiting industry, and the American Staffing Association (ASA) announced today the launch of ASA | Bullhorn AI Job Impact, a new research partnership designed to measure the impact of AI on job availability and employment trends across the U.S. labor market.

The ASA | Bullhorn AI Job Impact is a continuously updated measure of how AI is impacting different job categories based on hiring activity. Rather than relying on projections or historical data, the report provides near real-time visibility into the actual impact of AI on job availability as it unfolds nationwide. Jobs are grouped into three AI impact levels based on how much of the work involved in each job is being affected by AI.

The ASA | Bullhorn AI Job Impact answers a critical question: how artificial intelligence is actually changing the job market right now, not in theory but in practice. The dashboard provides that answer with data updated monthly, offering stakeholders an early signal for labor market shifts driven by AI adoption.

In addition, an expanded dashboard also looks at how AI is affecting workers of different ages, showing how the share of jobs impacted are held by workers age 25 and younger compared to those held by workers age 26 and older.

“Most AI impact analyses rely on projections and assumptions about the future,” said Lia Taniguchi, head of research and insights at Bullhorn.“The AI Job Impact gives us a clearer picture of where AI is having an impact today and which jobs are seeing the biggest changes. Tracking the effects of AI on various occupations will be critical to preparing the workforce for what comes next."

The ASA | Bullhorn AI Job Impact provides a critical new lens on one of the most significant economic forces today: the adoption and integration of artificial intelligence across the American workforce. Click here to learn more.

About Bullhorn

For over 26 years, Bullhorn has dedicated itself to building industry leading, cloud based software for the staffing and recruitment industry. Through partnerships with 10,000 customers globally, Bullhorn has built a vast knowledge base of recruitment best practices and deep domain expertise to help firms scale their businesses. Founder-led and headquartered in Boston, Bullhorn employs 1,400 people across 14 countries focused on delivering an incredible customer experience, its core mission. To learn more, visit or follow Bullhorn on LinkedIn or X.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Heather Youkhana Director, Public Relations Bullhorn...