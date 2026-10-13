Soda Peak Introduces Soda Peak Gummies for Men with Muira Puama, Maca, Catuaba, Green Tea, Caffeine and Ashwagandha, 82 mg

Ogden, UT, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soda Peak has announced the introduction of Soda Peak Gummies, a multi-ingredient dietary supplement formulated for adult men. The product brings together muira puama extract, maca extract, catuaba extract, green tea extract, caffeine, and ashwagandha in a gummy format designed for once-daily use, according to the product information provided by the company.

The introduction reflects Soda Peak's approach to presenting supplement products in formats that are familiar to adult consumers while communicating ingredient information in a clear and accessible manner. The formulation combines several botanical ingredients with caffeine, placing emphasis on product composition, serving instructions, and the importance of informed supplement use.

As consumers encounter a wide range of dietary supplements containing plant extracts and other ingredients, clear product information remains an important part of responsible communication. Ingredient names, quantities, serving recommendations, warnings, and other label details can help adults understand what a supplement contains and determine whether it is appropriate for their individual circumstances.

Product Introduction and Formulation

Soda Peak Gummies

The formulation brings together ingredients derived from different botanical sources alongside caffeine. Each ingredient has its own background, composition, and history of use in dietary supplements and other consumer products. Their inclusion in a single formulation makes accurate ingredient disclosure and clear serving information particularly relevant.

The company has identified the formulation as an 82 mg blend. However, consumers should consult the product's complete Supplement Facts panel to understand precisely what this figure represents, including whether it refers to the combined quantity of selected ingredients, a particular ingredient group, or another declared measurement. The individual quantities of the listed extracts and caffeine should not be assumed without confirmation from the official label.

This distinction matters because the amount of an ingredient in a formulation can differ from the amount of a concentrated extract, the quantity of its source plant, or the amount of a particular constituent within that extract. Standardization information, where applicable, can provide additional context about the composition of botanical ingredients.

Soda Peak's product information identifies the supplement as intended for adult men. Consumers should review the age guidance, directions, ingredient list, and warnings on the finished packaging before use.

Ingredient Information

The formulation includes six named ingredients or ingredient categories. Each contributes a distinct component to the product's overall composition. The following information provides general context about these ingredients and does not establish that the finished product produces any particular health outcome.

Muira Puama Extract

Muira puama is a botanical ingredient associated with plants native to the Amazon region of South America. Preparations derived from the plant have appeared in traditional herbal practices and in some contemporary dietary supplement formulations.

The term muira puama extract describes a preparation obtained from botanical material. The characteristics of an extract depend on factors such as the plant material used, the extraction process, and any standardization specifications. Those details can vary between products and should be confirmed through the manufacturer's ingredient documentation.

Its presence in the Soda Peak formulation identifies one of the botanical components included in the product. Consumers interested in this ingredient can review the label and ask a qualified healthcare professional about its suitability, particularly if they use prescription medicines or other supplements.

Maca Extract

Maca is a plant commonly associated with the high-altitude regions of the Andes in South America. Its root has a history of use as a food and as an ingredient in traditional preparations. Maca-derived materials are also found in contemporary foods and dietary supplements.

Maca extracts may differ according to their source material, processing methods, concentration, and other manufacturing specifications. A product label that identifies maca extract provides the ingredient name, but additional documentation may be needed to establish its exact characteristics.

Within Soda Peak Gummies, maca extract is one component of the multi-ingredient blend. Its inclusion should be understood as a description of the formulation rather than evidence that the finished gummy delivers a specific benefit.

Catuaba Extract

Catuaba is a name used for certain plants associated with traditional herbal preparations in Brazil. Because common botanical names may refer to different plant species or materials, the precise botanical identity of an ingredient is relevant when assessing its composition.

Information such as the scientific plant name, plant part, extraction method, and supplier specifications can help distinguish one preparation from another. These details may be available through the product label or additional documentation supplied by the manufacturer.

Catuaba extract is listed among the ingredients identified for Soda Peak Gummies. Consumers seeking further information about the particular extract used in the formulation should refer to the manufacturer's official product documentation.

Green Tea Extract

Green tea extract is obtained from the leaves of Camellia sinensis, the plant used to produce green tea. Depending on how it is manufactured, an extract may contain varying amounts of naturally occurring compounds, including catechins and caffeine.

Green tea extracts are not necessarily interchangeable. Their composition can depend on processing, concentration, and standardization. Some extracts contain caffeine, while others may have reduced caffeine content or be decaffeinated. Consequently, the contribution of green tea extract to the total caffeine content of a multi-ingredient product should be confirmed rather than inferred from the ingredient name alone.

In Soda Peak Gummies, green tea extract is listed alongside separately identified caffeine. Consumers should check the complete label for any declared caffeine quantity and other relevant ingredient information.

Caffeine

Caffeine is a naturally occurring stimulant found in several plants and commonly consumed in beverages and foods. It is also used as an ingredient in certain dietary supplements.

The total caffeine content of a supplement is relevant to understanding overall daily intake. Caffeine may be present in more than one ingredient, depending on the formulation. For that reason, the declared quantity per serving and any relevant warnings should be reviewed alongside caffeine consumed from coffee, tea, energy drinks, and other products.

Individual responses to caffeine vary. Factors such as sensitivity, existing health conditions, medication use, and consumption from other sources may influence whether a caffeine-containing product is appropriate for a particular person.

Consumers should follow the directions on the packaging and avoid assuming that the product's stated blend quantity represents its caffeine content unless the label explicitly confirms that interpretation.

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha, botanically identified as Withania somnifera, is a plant used in traditional herbal systems and included in a range of contemporary dietary supplements.

Products containing ashwagandha can vary in the plant material used, extract concentration, and standardization of naturally occurring constituents. These differences are relevant when interpreting a label or comparing ingredient specifications across formulations.

Ashwagandha is one of the botanical ingredients named in the Soda Peak formulation. Its inclusion does not, by itself, establish the clinical effectiveness or safety of the finished product for every consumer.

People considering supplements containing ashwagandha should discuss potential risks and interactions with a qualified healthcare professional, especially if they have existing medical conditions, take medication, or are preparing for surgery.

A Gummy Format for Daily Supplement Use

Soda Peak Gummies are presented in a gummy format

The format also makes complete packaging information important. Consumers should review the recommended serving size, the number of gummies that constitute one serving, the total quantity of each declared ingredient, and any instructions regarding food or fluid intake.

A once-daily direction should not be interpreted as permission to exceed the recommended amount or combine the product with other supplements containing overlapping ingredients. Consumers should follow the manufacturer's directions and seek professional advice if they are uncertain about combining products.

Other label details may include inactive ingredients, sweeteners, allergens, storage conditions, manufacturing information, and applicable regulatory statements. These details should be verified against the finished product packaging rather than inferred from the list of principal ingredients.

Understanding the 82 mg Blend Description

The 82 mg figure supplied in the product description requires clear interpretation in the final product materials. A total blend quantity and an individual ingredient quantity communicate different information, and the distinction can be particularly important when a formulation includes several botanical extracts and caffeine.

If 82 mg refers to a combined proprietary blend, the product label should identify the blend and present its components in accordance with applicable labeling requirements. If the figure refers to a particular ingredient or ingredient group, that meaning should be stated accurately. If the quantity is associated with a different measurement, the supporting documentation should explain the basis for the figure.

The total amount of a blend does not automatically establish how much of each ingredient is present. It also does not establish the concentration of active constituents within an extract or demonstrate that a particular serving produces a specified physiological effect.

Clear terminology can help prevent confusion between the quantity of the blend, the quantity of individual ingredients, and the quantity of particular compounds. Consumers should use the official Supplement Facts panel and any accompanying ingredient specifications as the primary sources for this information.

Before publishing final product materials, Soda Peak should ensure that the 82 mg description matches the finished formulation, approved packaging, and available manufacturing records.

Product Information and Consumer Transparency

Dietary supplement information serves several purposes. It identifies the product, explains its composition, communicates serving instructions, and provides information relevant to responsible use. When a product contains multiple ingredients, consistency across packaging, product descriptions, and other company communications becomes especially important.

For Soda Peak Gummies, useful product documentation

Manufacturing and quality information can also help provide context about the product. Depending on the applicable market and regulatory framework, relevant records may include supplier documentation, ingredient identity testing, finished-product testing, manufacturing controls, and information about storage and shelf life.

Such documentation should be described accurately. A company should not claim independent testing, certification, clinical validation, or a particular manufacturing standard unless it can substantiate the statement with appropriate records.

Similarly, the existence of a multi-ingredient formulation does not demonstrate that the ingredients have been clinically evaluated together. Evidence relating to an individual ingredient, if available, should not automatically be presented as evidence for the complete product.

Soda Peak's public-facing product information should distinguish verifiable formulation details from general background information about botanical ingredients. This approach gives readers a clearer basis for understanding what has been confirmed and what remains dependent on the available evidence.

Responsible Use and Safety Considerations

Dietary supplements may not be appropriate for every adult. Suitability depends on the ingredients, serving quantities, individual health circumstances, concurrent medication use, and other sources of the same or similar substances.

Because Soda Peak Gummies include caffeine, consumers should account for caffeine consumed from beverages, foods, medicines, and other supplements. People who are sensitive to caffeine or who have been advised to limit their intake should consult a qualified healthcare professional before using a product containing it.

Botanical ingredients can also have potential interactions or other precautions. The safety profile of a finished formulation depends on its specific composition and the circumstances of the person using it. General information about an individual plant cannot replace an assessment of the complete product.

Adults taking prescription or over-the-counter medicines, those with existing medical conditions, and those preparing for a medical procedure should seek advice from an appropriate healthcare professional before introducing a new supplement. Anyone experiencing an unexpected reaction should discontinue use and obtain appropriate medical advice.

Consumers should not exceed the labeled serving recommendation, use the supplement as a replacement for prescribed treatment, or assume that a product is suitable solely because its ingredients are plant-derived.

The packaging should provide any required warnings and directions relevant to the formulation and the market in which the product is distributed. Final product communications should use safety statements supported by the actual label and applicable regulatory requirements.

Availability and Further Product Details

Additional information about Soda Peak Gummies

Availability, distribution locations, packaging details, and other commercial information should be included in a public announcement only after they have been confirmed by the company. The same principle applies to manufacturing details, certifications, testing procedures, and regulatory status.

If Soda Peak provides supplementary ingredient documentation, it can help clarify botanical identities, extract specifications, and other formulation details. Such information should be presented in a way that accurately reflects the available records and does not imply independent verification unless that verification has occurred.

Readers should rely on the current packaging and official company documentation for final product instructions. If the product label and other descriptions differ, the discrepancy should be resolved before additional claims are published.

About Soda Peak

Soda Peak is the company identified with Soda Peak Gummies, a multi-ingredient gummy dietary supplement formulated for adult men. The product information supplied for this announcement lists muira puama extract, maca extract, catuaba extract, green tea extract, caffeine, and ashwagandha.

Further company background, including corporate headquarters, founding history, leadership, distribution information, and official contact details, should be added only when verified information is available.

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Soda Peak Introduces Soda Peak Gummies for Men with Muira Puama, Maca, Catuaba, Green Tea, Caffeine and Ashwagandha, 82 mg