Kellyocg® Ranks No. 1 In Healthcare And No. 2 Overall On HRO Today's 2026 RPO Baker's Dozen

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TROY, Mich., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KellyOCG, the outsourcing and consulting group of Kelly(Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), a global workforce strategy and solutions provider, has been recognized as a top provider on HRO Today's 2026 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings: Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO). KellyOCG ranks No. 1 in healthcare RPO and No. 2 overall, rising from No. 2 in healthcare and No. 3 overall in 2025.

“We're proud to have been recognized by HRO Today as an RPO leader,” said Keilon Ratliff, president, staffing, BPO & RPO solutions, Kelly.“At Kelly, RPO excellence is defined by client results. We treat our clients' hiring challenges as our own, learning their business, aligning recruiting with their growth plans, and owning outcomes like speed and quality of hire. That kind of partnership turns recruiting into a true competitive advantage.”

The 2026 Baker's Dozen customer satisfaction ratings were based on 400 surveys completed across 334 companies globally, resulting in an objective assessment of top-performing providers based on their breadth and quality of service, size of deals, and overall customer satisfaction. KellyOCG's rankings across categories include:



No. 2 Overall Enterprise RPO Leader



No. 2 for Quality of Service



No. 5 for Breadth of Service No. 7 for Size of Deal



No. 1 Overall Healthcare RPO Leader



No. 1 for Quality of Service



No. 2 for Breadth of Service No. 3 for Size of Deal

KellyOCG supports clients in more than 70 countries and 30 languages, maintaining a 98% client retention rate. The business delivers RPO solutions across the full range of client needs, from modular and project-based programs to enterprise-scale, end-to-end talent acquisition management. Its differentiators include Sevayo®, an integrated workforce technology platform that unifies talent data, intelligence, and workflows across every worker type and channel. Sevayo helps organizations improve visibility, control costs and compliance, and make proactive, connected talent decisions in real time with AI-powered conversational guidance and interactive scenario modeling. The KellyOCG talent acquisition advisory service provides consulting expertise in workforce planning, employer brand, and technology.

"Earning top recognition in both the enterprise and healthcare categories reflects what KellyOCG clients experience every day: a team that's deeply invested in their outcomes and built to deliver at any scale," said Paul Harty, vice president, global RPO solutions, KellyOCG. "Our combination of global delivery infrastructure, advanced technology through Sevayo, and advisory expertise gives clients the flexibility to meet their hiring needs today while building a more resilient talent acquisition function for the future."

This recognition follows KellyOCG's No. 1 ranking on HRO Today's 2026 MSP Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings and its No. 1 ranking on HRO Today's 2025 Total Workforce Solutions Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings, reflecting sustained client-rated excellence across the full spectrum of outsourced workforce solutions.

“KellyOCG enjoys a long reputation as a leader in the global workforce solutions landscape, and they are a perennial top provider in the RPO Baker's Dozen,” said Elliot Clark, CEO of HRO Today.“With the mature integration of their highly regarded Sevenstep®acquisition, they continue to advance their offering. Their customer focus, proprietary technology, global footprint, and breadth of service make them a strong option for any organization considering an enterprise RPO or a flexible solution to address a specific need.”

About KellyOCG®

KellyOCG®, the outsourcing and consulting business of leading workforce strategy and solutions provider Kelly®, powers organizations with the people and technologies that drive businesses forward - faster. We set the industry standard with world-class workforce strategies, market expertise, predictive intelligence, and trusted consultation for top global companies. With decades of proven results and a relentless commitment to innovation, we don't just help clients achieve goals. We enable them to conquer their most complex workforce challenges. Clients around the globe rely on us to deliver exceptional managed service provider (MSP), services procurement, direct sourcing, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and total talent management solutions. Our Sevayo®technology platform accelerates enterprise-wide, data-driven decision-making. As trailblazers of the MSP model for over 25 years, we cut through complexity and deliver measurable impact, fueling decades of workforce innovation and consistently surpassing clients' expectations.

About Kelly ®

At Kelly® (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), we don't just understand the future of work, we're defining it. For over 80 years, we've sourced specialized talent, built agile workforces, and shaped growth strategies for employers around the world. Today, our recruiting, outsourcing, and consulting services provide the talent and solutions organizations need to move faster and grow smarter. We deliver meaningful impact by connecting people to work that enriches their lives, and companies to people who drive innovation and growth. Each year, we place more than 375,000 job seekers in new roles spanning science, engineering, technology, telecom, education, manufacturing, and more.

Media Contact

Christian Taske

248-561-8823

...

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.