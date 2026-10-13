Onegold Unveils The All-New Onegold Card

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OneGold relaunches with a modernized brand, a redesigned app, and a new card allowing customers to spend their gold and silver anywhere Mastercard is accepted. Gold is converted instantly at spot price with no selling fees.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneGold, the vaulted precious metals platform and a Bullion International Group company, today unveiled a relaunch of its brand, app and website. These improvements are headlined by the introduction of the OneGold Card, a first-of-its-kind payment card that lets customers spend their gold and silver holdings anywhere Mastercard is accepted, in stores or online.

With the OneGold Card, gold holdings are converted instantly at the current spot price with no selling fees *. Customers can withdraw cash from any ATM, turning their metal into cash in seconds, or add the card to Apple Pay and Google Pay to spend gold straight from their phone. There is no waiting on checks to clear, transfers to settle, or standing in line at a coin shop to sell physical bullion. The OneGold card solves the worst part of investing in precious metals – turning gold into tangible goods and services when you need it.

“With this card, gold is money again,” said Ken Lewis, CEO of Bullion International Group.“For centuries, gold has been the ultimate store of value and inflation hedge, but it hasn't been something you could spend at the register. The OneGold Card removes that final barrier, making precious metals as liquid as the cash in your wallet. Our customers can use their gold and silver the moment they need it, while staying in total control of their metal.”

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Since its founding in 2018, OneGold has been built around a single idea: precious metals ownership should be as easy as any other modern investment. The platform gives customers direct ownership of allocated gold, silver and platinum, combining the liquidity and low costs of an ETF with the security of physical metal held in their choice of vaults around the world. Today the platform manages more than 4 million ounces of metal, fully insured through Lloyd's of London and verified by regular third-party audits, and has processed over $1.5 billion in transactions.

The OneGold Card is the centerpiece of a broader transformation. OneGold rebuilt its app and website from the ground up, giving customers a clearer view of their entire portfolio alongside new capabilities including real-time transaction tracking and instant card lock. The same rebuild powers a refreshed brand and interface that is cleaner, more modern and easier to use. Through it all, customer accounts, holdings and security remain exactly as they were.

The OneGold Card is available now. Customers can get started at onegold.com or in the OneGold app, where they can order their card, add it to Apple Pay or Google Pay, and spend their gold and silver immediately.

About OneGold

OneGold is a platform and mobile app allowing the sale and purchase of vaulted positions of gold, silver, and platinum in your choice of secure storage locations around the world. Founded in 2018, OneGold is part of Bullion International Group. Learn more at onegold.com.

About Bullion International Group

Bullion International Group is a global leader in precious metals, bringing together industry-leading brands, advanced technology, and decades of expertise. As the parent company of APMEX, OneGold, MTB, GOLD AVENUE, and more, Bullion International Group provides integrated solutions across minting, vaulting, wholesale, gold-backed fintech, and retail markets, empowering investors, collectors, and institutions worldwide through innovation and accessibility. Learn more at bullioninternationalgroup.com.

*Cardholders will not be charged a selling fee when using the OneGold Card to convert U.S Gold holdings to fund a purchase or withdrawal. Cardholders will also not be charged a selling fee when using the OneGold Card to convert US Silver holdings to fund a purchase or withdrawal, through 12/31/2026.

OneGold is a financial technology company, not an FDIC-insured bank. FDIC insurance up to $250,000 only covers the failure of an FDIC-insured bank. Certain conditions must be satisfied for pass-through deposit insurance coverage to apply. The OneGold Card is issued by Cross River Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Inc. and may be used anywhere Mastercard is accepted. See Cardholder Agreement for more details.

Media Contact

Keith Rollins

Marketing Communications Lead, Bullion International Group

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