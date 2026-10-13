Healthcare Analytics Market Size To Worth USD 166.65 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR Of 24.6% Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarketsTM projects the global healthcare analytics market will grow from USD 55.52 billion in 2025 to USD 166.65 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by increasing adoption of data-driven decision-making across providers, payers, and life sciences companies. Growth is supported by rising healthcare data volumes, expansion of AI and advanced analytics, greater focus on value-based care, population health management, and the need to improve clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, and cost control across healthcare systems.

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Key Market Highlights



Market size, 2025: USD 55.52 billion

Market forecast, 2030: USD 166.65 billion

Growth rate: CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period

Fastest-growing regional market: Asia Pacific

Largest component segment: Services

Largest type segment: Descriptive analytics

Largest application segment: Clinical analytics

Largest end-user segment: Providers Key players: Merative (US), SAS Institute Inc. (US), Optum, Inc. (US), Oracle (US), Veradigm LLC (US), among others

Why This Market Matters

The healthcare analytics market continues to expand as healthcare organizations increasingly leverage advanced analytics and AI to transform clinical, financial, and operational decision-making. The shift toward value-based care, growing use of real-world data, and demand for predictive insights to manage costs, improve patient outcomes, and optimize resource utilization are key factors accelerating market growth.

Market Overview

The healthcare analytics market is driven by increasing adoption of data-driven decision-making across providers, payers, and life sciences companies. Government initiatives supporting electronic health record adoption, increased venture capital investment in analytics startups, and the adoption of advanced technologies are contributing to market growth. The HITECH Act and the 21st Century Cures Act have significantly increased EHR adoption in outpatient clinics and hospitals across the US. However, data privacy and security concerns, interoperability gaps, inconsistent data quality, and the high cost of analytics solutions continue to hinder market adoption.

Analyst Perspective

The healthcare analytics market is increasingly focused on value-based medicine and care management as healthcare organizations recognize the inefficiencies of traditional approaches to patient care, quality assurance, and cost management. Healthcare BI solutions are becoming a priority for hospital investments in logistics management, health information exchange, and predictive disease analysis. The growing adoption of AI, advanced analytics, real-world data, and cloud-based solutions is supporting the transformation of healthcare decision-making.

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Segment Analysis

By component, the services segment held the largest market share in 2024, as organizations increasingly depend on implementation, integration, consulting, and managed services to maximize the value of analytics investments. The complexity of healthcare data, need for interoperability across EHRs and legacy systems, regulatory compliance requirements, and shortage of in-house analytics expertise have further increased reliance on service providers, reinforcing services as a dominant revenue contributor.

By type, descriptive analytics held the largest market share in 2024, as it is the most widely adopted approach for summarizing historical and real-time data through dashboards, reports, and performance metrics. Its dominance is driven by immediate usability, lower implementation complexity, and strong demand from healthcare providers and payers to monitor clinical performance, utilization, costs, and quality outcomes, forming the foundation for advanced predictive and prescriptive analytics.

By application, the clinical analytics segment held the largest market share in 2024, driven by its critical role in enhancing patient outcomes, improving care quality, and informing clinical decision-making. The widespread use of clinical analytics across hospitals and healthcare providers for monitoring patient outcomes, reducing clinical variability, supporting evidence-based care, and meeting quality reporting requirements has reinforced it as the most widely adopted analytics segment.

By end user, the providers segment held the largest market share in 2024, driven by their growing reliance on data-driven insights to improve clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, and cost management. Hospitals and provider networks increasingly use analytics for clinical performance monitoring, population health management, resource optimization, and value-based care reporting, reinforcing providers as the primary end users of healthcare analytics solutions.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the healthcare analytics market, driven by rapid digitalization of healthcare systems, increasing adoption of cloud and AI-based analytics, and rising investments in health IT across emerging economies. Large patient populations, expanding hospital networks, government-led health initiatives, and growing demand for cost-efficient, data-driven care are accelerating analytics adoption across the region.

Key Industry Trends



Increasing adoption of data-driven decision-making across healthcare organizations

Growing use of AI and advanced analytics

Increasing focus on value-based care and population health management

Rising use of real-world data and predictive insights

Increasing adoption of cloud and AI-based analytics Growing demand for cost-efficient, data-driven healthcare

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the healthcare analytics market is led by five major companies: Merative (US), SAS Institute Inc. (US), Optum, Inc. (US), Oracle (US), and Veradigm LLC (US), collectively holding a share of 20–30%. These companies offer healthcare analytics solutions that enable providers and payers to leverage clinical, financial, and population health data for improved decision-making. Their platforms support advanced analytics, predictive modeling, real-world evidence generation, and value-based care, helping healthcare organizations enhance outcomes, optimize costs, and improve operational efficiency.

Other major companies operating in the healthcare analytics market include ExlService Holdings, Inc. (US), CitiusTech Inc (US), Health Catalyst (US), CVS Health (US), Inovalon (US), McKesson Corporation (US), MedeAnalytics, Inc. (US), Cotiviti, Inc. (US), Datavant (US), Definitive Healthcare, LLC. (US), Komodo Health, Inc. (US), athenahealth (US), IQVIA (US), Wipro (India), and Cloudera, Inc. (US).

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