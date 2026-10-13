Match.Asia Estimates Half Of Southeast Asian SME Sellers Exploring Succession Are Not Yet Deal-Ready

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) match.asia insights from hundreds of seller discussions show that valuation gaps, an unclear buyer proposition and incomplete preparation are the main barriers to succession-driven M&A

Singapore, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- match.asia, an AI-native M&A deal platform for Southeast Asian SMEs, released internal, directional estimates indicating that around half of succession-driven SME sellers are not yet transaction-ready when they begin exploring a sale. The estimates are based on match.asia's operating experience from hundreds of discussions with SME sellers and founders across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines. The company identifies valuation gaps, unclear buyer propositions and incomplete preparation as the main barriers among sellers assessed as not yet transaction-ready. match.asia says these readiness issues can overlap and may require owners to address value expectations, buyer appeal and operational preparation before launching a transaction process.







Around half of Southeast Asia's SME owners exploring a succession sale may not yet be deal-ready.

The issue is becoming more urgent. According to ASEAN, the region is home to around 70 million micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, which account for 85% of employment and approximately 45% of regional GDP. Based on match.asia's estimates, around three in 10 SME founders expect to step back within the next five to ten years, yet six in 10 of that group still lack a defined succession path.

Among sellers actively seeking a succession solution, half are considering an external transaction.

“A founder may look for a successor long before the business is ready to stand on its own,” said Marcus Yeung, CEO and Co-Founder of match.asia.“That is the real succession gap. The company must be able to perform without depending on the person who built it.”



Three Common M&A Readiness Gaps

Among succession-driven sellers assessed as not yet transaction-ready, match.asia sees three recurring problems:

Sellers may have unrealistic or poorly informed valuation expectations that are not supported by earnings, growth, market evidence or likely buyer returns.The business may not present a sufficiently clear reason for a strategic or financial buyer to invest, due to weak market positioning, limited growth, inconsistent profitability or few identifiable synergies.The business may lack the management depth, financial reporting, operating systems, records or transition arrangements required for buyer evaluation and due diligence.

These issues can overlap, and many sellers face two or more at the same time. Preparing a business for sale may therefore require owners to address value expectations, buyer appeal and operational readiness together.



Why SME Founders Consider a Change in Ownership

Founders consider a change in ownership for different reasons. Some have no suitable family or management successor. Others want a reputable buyer that can protect the company's employees, customers and legacy. Some need a larger strategic partner to provide capital, technology, management expertise or access to new markets.

A founder may also want to step back gradually rather than sell the business and leave immediately. Depending on the owner's objectives, succession may involve a management buyout, strategic partnership, majority sale or minority investment followed by a phased transfer of ownership.

What Credible Buyers Require

A buyer needs both a reason to invest and confidence that the business can be transferred successfully. Strategic and financial buyers typically assess:



Sustainable profitability and cash flow

Market position, growth and strategic value

A reasonable and supportable valuation

Reliable financial, operational and corporate records Capable management, limited founder dependency and a workable transition

A history of profitability may not be enough. Buyers need to understand how the company will continue creating value after the founder reduces their involvement.

“Sellers naturally value what they have built. Buyers pay for what the business can deliver in the future,” Yeung said.“The gap between those two views is where many succession deals stall.”



Succession Planning Must Build a Transferable Business

Traditional succession planning often begins with who will take over. For owners considering an external transaction, the equally important question is whether the business can be transferred.

Addressing valuation, buyer appeal, management continuity and transaction preparation early gives an owner more choices. It can expand the buyer pool, reduce execution risk and support a more orderly transition-whether the eventual successor is a family member, management team, strategic partner or external buyer.

These findings are why match.asia runs exit-planning workshops for SME owners and provides a free business valuation tool and an exit-readiness tool. Before launching a transaction process, its team also works upfront to align sellers and buyers on valuation expectations, transaction objectives, buyer criteria and readiness to proceed. The aim is to identify mismatches early, reduce unproductive discussions and give viable transactions a stronger foundation.



Basis of match.asia's Estimates

The estimates in this release are based on match.asia's operating experience from hundreds of discussions with SME sellers and founders across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines.

The figures are internal, directional estimates rather than results from a formal market survey. Percentages are rounded, and readiness categories overlap because sellers may face more than one issue.

About match.asia

match.asia is an AI-native M&A deal platform for Southeast Asian SMEs. It facilitates transactions between qualified sellers and credible buyers through structured preparation, intelligent matching, buyer outreach, due-diligence coordination and execution support. Its success-fee-only model has no seller retainer and aligns match.asia's economics with transaction completion. The service is offered selectively to committed sellers with viable businesses and credible buyers with defined acquisition mandates.

Press Inquiries

Marcus Yeung

CEO, match.asia

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