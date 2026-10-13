Dallas Knee Surgeon Urges Athletes And Active Adults Not To Ignore Persistent Joint Pain This Fall

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Steven Thornton, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon, explains how certain orthopedic conditions may worsen over time and which signs warrant evaluation.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With fall sports seasons underway across North Texas, Dallas orthopedic surgeon Dr. Steven Thornton is encouraging athletes, recreational competitors, and active adults not to ignore persistent joint pain. Dr. Thornton, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and fellowship-trained sports medicine specialist, explains that certain joint injuries may worsen over time, particularly when symptoms persist or the affected joint continues to experience repetitive stress. An evaluation can help identify the underlying condition and determine whether treatment is necessary.The advisory is intended for athletes and active adults throughout Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area as fall sports and recreational activities continue. Dr. Thornton emphasizes that pain that lingers, returns with activity, or changes the way a person moves is worth evaluating, even when symptoms initially seem manageable.How a Small Problem May Become a Bigger OneJoints rely on ligaments, cartilage, tendons, and surrounding muscles working together. When one of these structures is injured, the body may compensate by shifting stress to other areas. These adjustments may allow a person to remain active temporarily, but they can also place additional stress on surrounding muscles, tendons, and joints.In the knee, certain meniscus tears may worsen with continued twisting or pivoting, particularly when they cause ongoing symptoms such as catching or swelling. A knee with a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) that repeatedly gives way during sports may also be at greater risk of additional meniscus or cartilage damage over time. Dr. Thornton treats a wide range of knee injuries, including ACL, posterior cruciate ligament (PCL), and medial collateral ligament (MCL) injuries, meniscus and meniscus root tears, patellar instability, and cartilage damage.Similar concerns can arise in other joints. Some rotator cuff tears in the shoulder may enlarge over time, potentially affecting future treatment options. In the hip, conditions such as femoroacetabular impingement and labral tears may cause groin or hip pain that patients initially dismiss. At the elbow, tendon conditions such as tennis elbow and golfer's elbow can cause persistent symptoms, particularly when aggravating activities continue.Not every joint injury worsens, and many conditions respond well to activity modification, physical therapy, or other conservative treatments. Because different orthopedic conditions can cause similar symptoms, a physical examination and, when appropriate, imaging can help determine the underlying cause.Warning Signs Worth an EvaluationDr. Thornton encourages athletes and active adults to consider an orthopedic evaluation when they experience:. Pain that persists, worsens, or repeatedly returns with activity. Swelling in or around a joint. A joint that locks, catches, or gives way. Clicking or popping accompanied by pain. Loss of strength or range of motion. Pain that changes how they walk, throw, lift, or perform everyday activitiesRecognizing these symptoms and seeking an appropriate evaluation can help patients better understand their condition and available treatment options.Treatment Options Range from Conservative Care to SurgeryAn orthopedic evaluation does not automatically mean surgery is necessary. Depending on the diagnosis, treatment may include activity modification, bracing, physical therapy, medications, or injections when appropriate.When surgery is recommended, Dr. Thornton uses arthroscopic and other minimally invasive techniques when clinically appropriate. His knee practice includes ACL reconstruction, meniscus repair, osteotomies, and cartilage restoration procedures such as matrix-induced autologous chondrocyte implantation (MACI) and osteochondral allograft transplantation.Treatment recommendations depend on the nature and severity of the injury, the patient's age, activity level, overall health, and individual goals. By identifying the underlying problem and discussing available options, patients can make informed decisions about their care.About Steven Thornton, MDSteven J. Thornton, MD, is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and fellowship-trained sports medicine specialist based in Dallas, Texas. He provides care for knee, shoulder, hip, and elbow conditions, including sports-related injuries, with an emphasis on individualized treatment and minimally invasive surgical techniques when appropriate.Dr. Thornton serves patients throughout Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area. He is a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS), the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine (AOSSM), and the Arthroscopy Association of North America (AANA).

Steven Thornton, MD

Texas Orthopaedic Associates

+1 214 265 3271

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Dallas Knee Surgeon Urges Athletes and Active Adults Not to Ignore Persistent Joint Pain This Fall News Provided By Fortress Digital Marketing October 13, 2026, 14:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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