Inconsistent Online Profiles Are Keeping Triangle Agents Out Of AI Recommendations, Says Easydigz Webinar

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Michael Walliser, CEO and Founder of EasyDigz

EasyDigz 's Michael Walliser showed Doorify MLS agents how to build one source of truth, publish local content AI tools trust, and review it for fair housing

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EasyDigz, a modern all-in-one real estate platform, hosted a live training webinar on October 7 for Doorify MLS subscribers on how agents can become visible as buyers turn to AI tools such as ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google AI Mode to find homes and agents. The session was led by Michael Walliser, a licensed North Carolina broker for more than 20 years and the founder of EasyDigz.Walliser opened with a story from the NAR legislative conference earlier this year, where agents described being found by clients who had simply asked ChatGPT for help buying a home, without having done anything deliberate to make it happen. "This is a teaching session and not a sales pitch," Walliser told attendees. "What you see here today, you'll be able to do on any platform."Why Some Agents Get Recommended and Others Do NotWhen a buyer asks an AI tool for an agent, Walliser explained, it assembles that agent's business card from across the internet, drawing on their Google Business Profile, reviews, license record, MLS profile, and portal listings. Agents whose name, phone number, address, and website differ from one profile to the next make it harder for these tools to confirm who they are."The harder that it has to work, the less confident that it's going to be in recommending you," Walliser said. His first recommendation was to build one central source of truth that every other profile links back to, so that search engines and AI tools see a single, uniform picture of the business.Local Knowledge Is the DifferentiatorIn a live build using the attendee workbook, Walliser showed agents how to publish content about the neighborhoods they genuinely know, covering everyday details the national portals cannot supply, such as commute times, HOA transfer fees, and local amenities. Using the EasyInsights tool, which runs on MLS data through the EasyDigz partnership with Doorify, he pulled 12 months of data for Raleigh's Harrington Grove neighborhood and turned it into a draft blog post answering a specific buyer question."Anyone can go on Zillow and look at the general information about the neighborhood," Walliser said. "If that's what we're producing, then there's nothing that differentiates us."Reviewing Before PublishingWalliser reminded agents that they remain responsible for everything they publish, whichever tool helped draft it. He flagged phrases such as "great for families with children" or "safe area" as fair housing risks, and asked agents to read every draft aloud and stop whenever it describes the people who live somewhere rather than the place itself. He also urged agents to follow MLS display rules for other brokers' listings and to keep client information out of free AI tools.Consistency Over Volume"The biggest thing about LLMs and Google in general is that it rewards patterns," Walliser said, closing with a 30-day visibility plan in which agents align every profile, publish a first post establishing their expertise in an area or property type, earn mentions from others in the industry, and then ask an AI tool about themselves to find the gaps.Attendees received the session workbook, and the 30-day plan and recording are being shared with registrants. EasyDigz will follow up with a review of NAR's AI recommendations for brokerages on October 15 and a session on setting up EasyDigz as an agent's central source of truth on October 21.For Walliser, the larger goal is not simply getting an agent's name into an AI answer, but making sure the agent can deliver once a buyer reaches out. "It's not just being found, but once you are found, what type of client experience are you able to provide?" he said. As AI tools take on more of the early buyer conversation, the agents who are consistent, specific, and genuinely useful about the places they serve will be the ones best positioned to earn that first call.About EasyDigzEasyDigz is a modern, all-in-one real estate platform designed to support growing brokerages. It connects lead response, CRM, marketing automation, transaction workflows, and team collaboration in a single system built around real estate operations, with agent-owned, white-label websites and MLS-connected market data. By removing friction from day-to-day work, EasyDigz helps agents strengthen client relationships and compete effectively in a fast-moving market. To learn more, visit .

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Inconsistent Online Profiles Are Keeping Triangle Agents Out of AI Recommendations, Says EasyDigz Webinar News Provided By EasyDigz October 13, 2026, 14:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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