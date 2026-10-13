Whistleblower Law Firm Brown, LLC Expands Pennsylvania Office Following Senior Federal Enforcement Hires

Jason T. Brown, Esquire, Chair of Brown, LLC - Nationally Acclaimed Whistleblower Law Firm

Larger Wayne location adds space for attorneys, staff, and private client meetings as the firm strengthens its national False Claims Act and qui tam practice.

WAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brown, LLC, a national whistleblower law firm, has relocated its Pennsylvania office to a larger space at 1200 Liberty Ridge Drive, Suite 120, Wayne, Pennsylvania 19087. The expansion provides additional room for attorneys, staff, and client meetings in the Philadelphia region.

The relocation follows two senior federal enforcement hires in 2026: Tom Morris, former Senior Trial Counsel in the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Division Fraud Section, and Raphael Katz, former Civil Chief at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Hampshire. Both joined the firm's national whistleblower and False Claims Act team.

“For us, growth is not about more office space. It is about putting more experience and resources behind people who come forward to report fraud,” said Jason T. Brown, head of Brown, LLC and a former FBI Special Agent and Legal Advisor.“Our investment in Pennsylvania reflects that commitment.”

Expansion Follows Significant Whistleblower Recoveries

On October 2, 2026, Brown, LLC announced a $7.5 million Texas Medicaid settlement involving Tris Pharma. Together with a related $41.5 million settlement involving Pfizer and Tris Pharma, the two Texas matters resulted in $49 million in combined recoveries. Brown, LLC represented the whistleblower in both matters. The $7.5 million settlement resolved disputed allegations, and the defendants denied wrongdoing.

The firm's whistleblower representations also include the Raytheon matter, which was resolved as part of a $428 million False Claims Act settlement in 2024 involving government contracting. That civil settlement was part of a broader DOJ resolution exceeding $950 million. Raytheon made admissions in the civil settlement, including overcharging the government and double billing.

In the Walgreens matter, DOJ announced a $300 million settlement in April 2025 involving unlawful controlled-substance prescriptions and false claims to federal healthcare programs. The announced terms provided for an additional $50 million upon a qualifying sale, merger, or transfer before fiscal year 2032. Brown, LLC represented a whistleblower in that matter. The settled claims were allegations, with no determination of liability.

Case information: State of Texas ex rel. Ahmed v. Tris Pharma, Inc., Cause No. 23-1030, and the related Pfizer and Tris Pharma matter, Cause No. 23-1031, both in the 71st Judicial District Court of Harrison County, Texas; United States ex rel. Awa v. Walgreens Boots Alliance, et al., No. 1:23-cv-1617 (N.D. Ill.), consolidated into United States ex rel. Novak v. Walgreens, et al., No. 1:18-cv-05452 (N.D. Ill.); and the Raytheon matter, No. 21-cv-10690-PBS.

Pennsylvania Whistleblower Lawyers Serving the Philadelphia Region

Brown, LLC has maintained an office in Wayne for several years. The larger location expands that existing presence and provides additional space for legal teams and private client meetings. The firm represents whistleblowers and employees and regularly litigates in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and federal courts nationwide.

The firm's False Claims Act attorneys and qui tam lawyers handle matters involving Medicare and Medicaid fraud, pharmaceutical fraud, defense contractor fraud, government procurement fraud, and customs fraud.

“Growth should follow the work, not the other way around,” Brown added.“We've added lawyers, we've added cases, and the Pennsylvania office needed to match that.”

Understanding False Claims Act and Qui Tam Cases

The federal False Claims Act allows private whistleblowers to bring qui tam lawsuits on behalf of the United States over fraud involving government funds. The law addresses knowingly false claims for payment and certain schemes to avoid paying money owed to the government. Not every billing error or workplace dispute supports a False Claims Act case.

Under the statute's qui tam provisions, complaints are initially filed under seal while the government evaluates the allegations. Initial sealing does not guarantee permanent anonymity. For eligible whistleblowers, awards generally range from 15% to 25% when the government intervenes and 25% to 30% when it does not, subject to statutory exceptions. The law also provides remedies for qualifying retaliation, including certain firings, demotions, or harassment for protected efforts to stop False Claims Act violations.

About Brown, LLC

Brown, LLC is a national whistleblower and complex litigation law firm led by Jason T. Brown, a former FBI Special Agent and Legal Advisor. In addition to False Claims Act litigation, the firm represents clients in SEC, CFTC, IRS, and anti-money laundering whistleblower matters, as well as wage-and-hour and employment litigation.

For a free, confidential consultation with a whistleblower attorney, call 877-561-0000 or contact Brown, LLC through its website.

Attorney advertising. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Manvir Singh

Brown, LLC

+1 877-561-0000

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Whistleblower Law Firm Brown, LLC Expands Pennsylvania Office Following Senior Federal Enforcement Hires News Provided By Brown, LLC October 13, 2026, 14:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Law



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