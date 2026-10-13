Orland Park Orthopedic Practice Explains The Role Of Orthobiologics In Joint Pain Treatment

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Skyline Orthopedics explains orthobiologic options for shoulder, elbow, hip, and knee conditions and how they may complement physical therapy or surgery.

ORLAND PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Jonathan Watson highlighted the role of orthobiologic treatments, including platelet-rich plasma (PRP) and bone marrow aspirate concentrate (BMAC), in the evaluation and management of certain joint conditions and sports-related injuries. The practice is sharing the information for patients in the southwest suburbs and the Chicago area who are comparing nonsurgical and surgical options. Through its practice in Orland Park, Skyline Orthopedics is helping patients better understand orthobiologic treatments, who may be candidates, and how these options fit into an individualized care plan.Orthobiologics are treatments prepared from substances found in the body, such as platelets from a patient's own blood or cells drawn from bone marrow. Orthobiologic treatments use biological materials, often obtained from the patient's own body, that are being studied or used for certain musculoskeletal conditions. Their potential benefits and supporting evidence vary by treatment and diagnosis. In orthopedics, they are generally used alongside rehabilitation, and in some cases as a complement to procedures such as arthroscopic surgery.Four Treatment Categories OfferedSkyline Orthopedics discusses orthobiologic options, including:. Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy, which concentrates platelets from the patient's own blood. Bone marrow aspirate concentrate (BMAC), prepared from the patient's own bone marrow. Amniotic and umbilical-derived tissue injections. Other cell-based therapiesThe availability and appropriateness of a particular treatment depend on the patient's condition and clinical evaluation.Conditions Physicians May EvaluateOrthobiologic treatments may be discussed for certain joint and soft-tissue conditions, depending on the diagnosis and available clinical evidence. Skyline Orthopedics emphasizes evaluating each patient's symptoms, examination findings, and treatment history before recommending an appropriate course of care.These treatments are most often discussed when symptoms such as persistent joint pain, stiffness or swelling have not improved with rest, physical therapy or anti-inflammatory medication, but surgery may not yet be necessary. Because joint pain can stem from several overlapping causes, the practice emphasizes that an in-person exam, and often imaging, comes before any treatment recommendation.What the Process InvolvesThe treatment process varies depending on the type of orthobiologic procedure and the patient's condition. Patients should discuss preparation, potential risks, activity restrictions, rehabilitation, and follow-up care with their physician before proceeding.Results vary from patient to patient. When improvement occurs, it tends to be gradual, unfolding over weeks to months depending on the condition treated. Some orthobiologic applications remain investigational, and insurance coverage varies. Patients should discuss the available evidence, potential benefits, risks, and costs before deciding whether treatment is appropriate.Part of a Broader Treatment PlanThe practice describes orthobiologics as one option within a wider range of care rather than a replacement for surgery in every case. Jonathan Watson, MD, is an orthopedic surgeon whose practice includes sports medicine, arthroscopy, and surgical treatment of appropriate orthopedic conditions. Jacob Stelter, MD, provides sports medicine and nonsurgical orthopedic care.With both surgical and nonsurgical orthopedic services available, Skyline Orthopedics can help patients explore treatment options based on their diagnosis, symptoms, and goals.About Skyline OrthopedicsSkyline Orthopedics is an orthopedic and sports medicine practice located in Orland Park, Illinois. Jonathan Watson, MD, and Jacob Stelter, MD, FACEP, provide care for musculoskeletal conditions and sports-related injuries. The practice offers surgical and nonsurgical treatment options, including arthroscopic surgery, orthobiologics, physical therapy, and rehabilitation when appropriate. Skyline Orthopedics is located at 10811 W. 143rd St., Suite 150, Orland Park, IL 60467.

Dr. Jon Watson

Skyline Orthopedics

+1 (708) 405-8600



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Orland Park Orthopedic Practice Explains the Role of Orthobiologics in Joint Pain Treatment News Provided By Fortress Digital Marketing October 13, 2026, 14:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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