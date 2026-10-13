Taiwan Coast Guard Administration Signs Agreement To Acquire MARTAC Devil Ray T24 Unmanned Surface Vessels

Contract represents one of the largest international purchases of U.S.-manufactured USVs and a significant Taiwanese investment in coastal defense

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Maritime Tactical Systems, Inc. (MARTAC), a leading U.S. provider of fully autonomous unmanned surface vessels (USVs), today announced that the Taiwan Coast Guard Administration (CGA) is acquiring an undisclosed number of Devil RayTM T24 autonomous surface vessels. The sale represents one of the most significant international purchases of U.S.-manufactured USVs to date, underscoring the growing global demand for advanced unmanned maritime capabilities.

The opportunity was made possible through the tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by MARTAC, the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST), and Confucian Co., Ltd. during the 2025 Taipei Aerospace & Defense Technology Exhibition (TADTE). Confucian, MARTAC's local partner in Taiwan, and NCSIST, Taiwan's state-owned defense research and development institution, have served as key partners in advancing this initiative from a framework agreement to procurement.

The terms of the deal involve a co-production model, with a number of USVs to be manufactured at one of MARTAC's strategic partner's facility in Edgewater, Florida, with the remainder built by Confucian in Taiwan. This co-production arrangement reflects the partnership's commitment to strengthening Taiwan's domestic industrial base while leveraging MARTAC's proven design and manufacturing expertise.

“This pursuit by the Taiwan Coast Guard represents a landmark moment for MARTAC and for the adoption of unmanned surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region,” said Seamus Flatley, Chief Growth Officer, MARTAC.“The scale of this multi-vessel acquisition validates the operational capability and reliability of our systems and demonstrates the strategic value of the partnership we established with NCSIST and Confucian.”

“In addition to MARTAC's leading technology, one of the most important reasons the Taiwan government selected MARTAC was the company's willingness, from the very beginning, to establish co-production in Taiwan,” said Confucian's Chief Executive Officer James Lee.“This is the Taiwan Coast Guard's first Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) program, making it a project of significant national importance that has attracted close attention from senior government leadership.”

The Devil Ray T24 is a 27.5 foot (8.4 m) high-performance autonomous surface vessel capable of burst speeds exceeding 50 knots. The T24 is designed to support a wide range of missions for coast guard and military organizations operating in complex maritime environments.

The co-production element of the deal is projected to create workforce development opportunities in both the United States and Taiwan, foster supply chain integration and facilitate technology-sharing initiatives consistent with the terms of the original MOU.

The sale further solidifies MARTAC's position as a leading provider of USV solutions to allied nations and reinforces the importance of U.S.-manufactured autonomous maritime platforms in supporting the security and maritime domain awareness needs of partners across the Indo-Pacific.

About MARTAC

MARTAC is a global leader in Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) solutions, delivering high-performance, modular and operationally-proven autonomous systems to military, security, commercial and scientific customers. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, MARTAC has a proven track record with thousands of hours operating in diverse conditions. MARTAC's innovative fleet-including the MANTAS X-Class and Devil Ray Expeditionary Class platforms-sets the industry bar for USV endurance, reliability and operational control – combining unprecedented stability, speed and range of coverage that meet real-world mission demands.

About NCSIST

The National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) is a Taiwanese state-owned administrative corporation responsible for the development, manufacturing, support, and sustainment of various weapons systems and dual-use technologies.

About Confucian Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1973, Confucian Co., Ltd. provides services across the aerospace, military, national security, and law enforcement technology sectors in Taiwan. The company's capabilities include trading, software development, system integration, and manufacturing.

Maritime Tactical Systems, Inc.

W2 Communications

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Taiwan Coast Guard Administration Signs Agreement to Acquire MARTAC Devil Ray T24 Unmanned Surface Vessels News Provided By Maritime Tactical Systems, Inc October 13, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Military Industry, Technology, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.