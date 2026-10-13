The Global Social Commerce Market Is Projected To Grow At A 12% CAGR Over The Forecast Period

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The Business Research Company's Social Commerce Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The social commerce market is rapidly evolving as digital platforms, social media companies, and e-commerce providers compete to capture consumer attention. By leveraging technologies like livestream shopping, influencer marketing, personalized recommendations, and integrated payment systems, these players aim to create seamless and engaging shopping experiences. Understanding this competitive environment is crucial for identifying growth prospects, innovative platform features, and potential partnerships in the digital commerce space.

Social Commerce Market's Current Size and Growth Forecast

The social commerce industry is expected to surpass a valuation of $1,606 billion by 2030. Within the wider Media sector, which is forecasted to reach $3,709 billion by the same year, social commerce will represent close to 43% of the total market value. This sector is poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% through 2030, reflecting strong momentum and increasing consumer adoption.

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Apparel Segment to Dominate Social Commerce Market

Among different product categories, the apparel segment is set to lead, capturing 33% of the market share by 2030, equivalent to $533 billion. This dominance is driven by fashion trends amplified on social platforms, the popularity of short-form videos for product discovery, virtual try-on features, and collaborations between brands and digital creators that boost consumer engagement and sales.

Other notable product categories in the social commerce market include personal and beauty care, accessories, home products, health supplements, food and beverages, and various other items.

Social Commerce Customer Devices and Business Models

The market is also segmented by device usage, including laptops and PCs, mobile devices, and others. In terms of business models, social commerce operates across B2C (business to consumer), B2B (business to business), and C2C (consumer to consumer) channels. End users are broadly categorized into individual consumers and commercial buyers, highlighting diverse buyer profiles in the ecosystem.

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Asia-Pacific as the Leading Region in Social Commerce

Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain its status as the largest regional market for social commerce by 2030, growing to $602 billion from $339 billion in 2025. This growth, at a CAGR of 12%, is fueled by widespread smartphone adoption, the popularity of livestream shopping, influencer-driven promotions, embedded digital payment systems, and interactive, personalized shopping experiences on social platforms.

United States to Remain a Major Market Player

The United States will be the top country in social commerce by 2030, with market value reaching $422 billion from $241 billion in 2025 at a 12% CAGR. Growth in the US is largely supported by influencer-led purchasing behavior, significant brand investments in social media advertising, consumer demand for smooth in-app checkout processes, and AI-driven product recommendations that increase conversion rates.

Amazon Inc. Leading the Social Commerce Industry

Amazon Inc. emerged as the top global seller in social commerce in 2025, holding a 6% market share. Its initiatives like Amazon Live and social shopping features provide interactive livestream shopping, influencer content, product discovery, and integrated purchasing options. These efforts enhance customer engagement, tailor recommendations, and ensure frictionless transactions, reinforcing Amazon's leadership in the sector.

Market Concentration and Top Companies in Social Commerce

The social commerce market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 companies accounting for 21% of total revenue in 2025. Competition barriers are moderate, impacted by evolving engagement approaches, advances in digital payment methods, changing social media habits, and the importance of large user bases and personalized commerce. Leading companies maintain significant shares through expansive digital platforms, extensive consumer bases, integrated shopping tools, collaborations with brands, and ongoing innovation in AI, creator-focused commerce, and omnichannel strategies.

The leading players, based on 2025 market revenue share, include:

. Amazon Inc. (6%)

. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (4%)

. Meta Platforms, Inc. (3%)

. ByteDance Ltd. (3%)

. Microsoft Corporation (2%)

. Tencent Holdings Limited (1%)

. PDD Holdings Inc. (1%)

. Shopify Inc. (1%)

. YouTube LLC (1%)

. PayPal Holdings Inc. (1%)

Key Factors Propelling Growth in Social Commerce

The expansion of social commerce through 2030 is driven by three critical factors. First is the deepening penetration of social media and a mobile-first consumer approach. Widespread smartphone use, affordable mobile data, and high-speed connectivity enable consumers to discover, evaluate, and purchase products directly within social apps. Features like in-app shopping, live commerce, digital wallets, and streamlined checkout processes lower barriers and encourage impulse buying, contributing an estimated 1.8% to annual market growth.

Second, influencer marketing and user-generated content have a growing impact. Consumers increasingly trust authentic recommendations, reviews, live demonstrations, and creator-generated material. The engagement within online communities helps brands build credibility, deepen relationships, and boost conversion rates, adding roughly 1.5% to yearly market expansion.

Third, advances in AI-driven personalization and integrated shopping features are enhancing the customer experience. AI enables customized recommendations, targeted advertising, automated support, virtual try-ons, and intuitive product discovery. Combined with embedded payment options and personalized offers, these technologies are expected to contribute near 1.3% to annual growth.

Innovations Shaping the Future of Social Commerce

Artificial intelligence is transforming social commerce by delivering sharper personalized shopping tools, increasing customer engagement, and enabling seamless transitions from product discovery to purchase. For example, in June 2026, Pinterest rolled out new AI-powered shopping features such as business assistant, Pinterest Model Context Protocol, and Ask Pinterest. These tools provide brands and consumers with tailored recommendations, advanced visual discovery capabilities, and AI-driven commerce interactions, thereby enhancing product visibility, improving advertising results, and fostering next-generation social commerce engagement.

Strategies Used by Social Commerce Platforms to Win Customers

Key approaches employed by market players include harnessing AI-powered personalization to enrich social shopping experiences, expanding live commerce for real-time interaction and sales, promoting creator-led product discovery to increase brand reach and trust, launching mobile-first shopping innovations to make access easier, and integrating payment solutions to simplify transactions within social platforms.

Promising Growth Areas Within the Social Commerce Market

Segments such as apparel, personal and beauty care, accessories, home products, food and beverage, health supplements, and other categories present the most significant opportunities for market expansion. Together, these areas are forecasted to add more than $735 billion in value by 2030. Specifically, apparel is expected to grow by $232 billion, personal and beauty care by $194 billion, accessories by $101 billion, home products by $81 billion, food and beverage by $59 billion, health supplements by $41 billion, and other products by $27 billion between 2025 and 2030. Drivers behind this growth include live shopping events, AI-enabled recommendations, integrated social payment systems, augmented reality shopping experiences, and creator-led digital storefronts that enhance customer engagement and boost conversion rates.

Major Players Shaping the Social Commerce Market Landscape

Leading companies in this field encompass Amazon Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Meta Platforms, Inc., ByteDance Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Tencent Holdings Limited, PDD Holdings Inc., Shopify Inc., YouTube LLC, PayPal Holdings Inc., Salesforce Inc., Adobe Inc., eBay Inc., Pinterest Inc., Snapchat Inc., Wix Ltd., Squarespace Inc., Automattic Inc., Ecwid Inc., Poshmark Inc., PrestaShop SA, OpenCart Limited, Volusion LLC, Miva Inc., Big Cartel LLC, and Commerce Inc.

Supply Chain Overview of the Global Social Commerce Market

The social commerce market's value chain includes a variety of suppliers, distributors, and end users. Key raw material and technology suppliers consist of companies like Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Oracle, IBM, Salesforce, Adobe, SAP, Nvidia, Intel, Cisco, Shopify, Stripe, PayPal, Twilio, Snowflake, Cloudflare, Akamai Technologies, MongoDB, and Datadog.

Wholesalers and distributors feature prominent names such as Alibaba Group, JD, Rakuten, Mercado Libre, Flipkart, Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Shopify, Etsy, Zalando, Shopee, Lazada, Pinduoduo, Meesho, Faire, IndiaMART, Udaan, Jumia, and Coupang.

End users span major platforms and brands including Meta Platforms, TikTok, Pinterest, Snapchat, Reddit, X Corp, YouTube, Instagram, Nike, L'Oréal, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola, Samsung Electronics, Apple, Adidas, H&M, Sephora, Nestlé, and Starbucks.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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