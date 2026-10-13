The Smart Water Management Market Is Expected To Grow To $36.24 Billion By 2030 Fueled By Increasing Industry Demand

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The Business Research Company's Smart Water Management Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The smart water management market is rapidly evolving as the need for efficient water use becomes more urgent worldwide. With growing pressures on freshwater supplies and advances in digital technologies, this sector is set to experience significant growth and innovation in the coming years. Below is a detailed overview of the market's current status, key drivers, leading players, and future prospects.

Smart Water Management Market Size and Outlook Through 2030

The market for smart water management is projected to surpass $36 billion by 2030. Within the wide-ranging Services sector, which is expected to reach $25,315 billion by that year, this segment will represent close to 0.1% of the overall market value. Growth in this space is driven by increasing adoption of technologies that improve water use efficiency and infrastructure management.

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Critical Factors Propelling the Smart Water Management Market Forward

Growing global water scarcity is a primary driver behind the rising demand for smart water management solutions. Factors such as expanding populations, urban growth, climate change, and irregular rainfall patterns are reducing freshwater availability. In response, governments, utilities, and industries are turning to sensor-based monitoring, analytics, and automated controls to track consumption, identify inefficiencies, optimize water networks in real-time, and allocate limited supplies more effectively. This trend is expected to add about 1.8% per year to market growth.

Heightened awareness about limited water resources also spurs investments in digital water technologies. Policymakers, regulators, and environmental advocates are promoting smart monitoring tools that provide accurate data on water availability, usage, and quality. Such data is essential for effective planning, conservation efforts, efficiency improvements, and regulatory compliance. This influence is estimated to contribute around 1.0% annual growth to the overall market.

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Addressing Non-Revenue Water Losses and Cost Constraints in Utilities

Leakage, theft, inaccurate metering, and unbilled consumption cause significant financial burdens for water utilities. To combat these challenges, intelligent sensors, advanced metering infrastructure, and robust analytics platforms help detect leaks, monitor system performance, reduce losses, enhance asset utilization, and cut down maintenance expenses. This factor is forecasted to drive approximately 0.8% yearly growth in the smart water management market.

Breakdown of Leading Market Segments by Offering

The smart water management industry is segmented into water meters, solutions, and services. Among these, solutions will hold the largest share in 2030, accounting for 43% of the market, equivalent to $16 billion. This segment's expansion is fueled by innovations such as advanced water data analytics, automated distribution management, digital twin technology for network optimization, AI-powered water quality monitoring, and integration with geographic information systems. These tools enable more efficient water resource planning and operational decision-making.

Further Market Segmentation by Product and End User Types

Within product categories, the market includes advanced water meters, meter reading technologies, and cellular networks. From the end-user perspective, the market is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, each with distinct demands and deployment needs.

Regional Market Leadership and Expansion Outlook

North America is set to remain the dominant region in smart water management by 2030, with a market valuation of $13 billion, growing from $7 billion in 2025 at a 12% compound annual growth rate. The surge in this region reflects ongoing upgrades to aging water infrastructure, expanded implementation of smart meters and remote monitoring, increased conservation efforts, and the adoption of Internet of Things-enabled systems supported by governmental initiatives focused on sustainable urban water management in the US and Canada.

Top Country Driving Market Growth

The United States will lead the market in 2030, expected to reach $11 billion compared to $6 billion in 2025, growing at a 12% CAGR. This growth is underpinned by the digital transformation of municipal water networks, predictive maintenance aimed at preventing infrastructure failures, data analytics for improved leak detection and forecasting, enhanced collaboration between utilities and technology providers, and centralized cloud platforms managing water operations efficiently.

Competitive Landscape in Smart Water Management

A mix of global water technology firms and niche smart water management providers compete in this market. Their focus areas include advanced metering infrastructure, real-time water monitoring, intelligent leak detection, and data-driven analytics to boost distribution efficiency. Key themes shaping competition include conservation, modernization of aging water systems, operational efficiency, and integration of IoT-enabled monitoring and digital management tools. This competitive environment opens pathways for innovation, strategic partnerships, and expansion opportunities.

Market Leader Xylem Inc. and Its Role in 2025

According to The Business Research Company, Xylem Inc. emerged as the global sales leader in 2025 with a 4% market share. Its smart water solutions unit offers a comprehensive portfolio including smart metering, network monitoring, leak detection technologies, and analytics platforms that enhance water distribution efficiency, utility operations, conservation efforts, and real-time infrastructure management.

Market Fragmentation and Industry Concentration

The smart water management market is relatively fragmented, with the top 10 companies holding only 7% of total revenues in 2025. Entry barriers are moderate, linked mainly to challenges in integrating smart metering, ensuring interoperability across systems, maintaining data security, and providing scalable, cost-effective solutions. Leading companies secure their positions through diverse smart water technology portfolios, strong utility partnerships, global distribution channels, and ongoing innovation in metering, monitoring, leak detection, and analytics. Rising demand for efficient water management and digital infrastructure is expected to encourage collaborations, product launches, and geographic expansion.

Market Shares of Top Companies in 2025

Leading firms and their market shares in 2025 include:

- Xylem Inc. with 4%

- Veolia Environnement S.A. at 2%

- Badger Meter Inc. holding 1%

- Diehl Metering GmbH at 0.3%

- Neptune Technology Group Inc. with 0.2%

- Sanchuan Wisdom Technology Co., Ltd. at 0.1%

- Itron Inc. with 0.1%

- Kamstrup A/S at 0.03%

- Schneider Electric SE with 0.02%

- Landis+Gyr Group AG at 0.02%

Emerging Trends Influencing the Smart Water Management Market

Connected water metering devices are transforming the market by upgrading existing infrastructure, enhancing consumption tracking, improving leak detection, and minimizing water losses. For example, in June 2025, Itron Inc. launched its Cyble 5 communications module in the Asia-Pacific region designed to modernize mechanical water meters. This innovation enables hourly data collection, automated meter reading, advanced metering infrastructure, and continuous-flow alarms that collectively improve leak detection and water conservation efforts.

Key Growth Opportunities Within Smart Water Management

Segments including water meters, solutions, and services are anticipated to contribute the most significant market value increases, jointly adding over $16 billion between 2025 and 2030. Of this growth, water meters are expected to expand by $6 billion, solutions by $8 billion, and services by $2 billion. Drivers for this growth include replacing traditional infrastructure with intelligent monitoring systems, rising demand for real-time consumption data and transparency, adoption of automated billing and customer engagement platforms, remote asset management, and initiatives to reduce non-revenue water. These trends reflect a broader shift toward digitally enabled water infrastructure and sustainable urban water management.

Strategies That Will Win in the Global Smart Water Management Market

Winning approaches for companies in this space involve advancing connected water management technologies to boost monitoring and efficiency. They also include leveraging smart metering for superior consumption tracking and leak detection, expanding smart water infrastructure to enhance distribution reliability, and integrating artificial intelligence tools to improve predictive analytics and network operations.

Major Players Operating in the Market

Top companies active in the smart water management field feature Xylem Inc., Veolia Environnement S.A., Badger Meter Inc., Diehl Metering GmbH, Neptune Technology Group Inc., Sanchuan Wisdom Technology Co., Ltd., Itron Inc., Kamstrup A/S, Schneider Electric SE, Landis+Gyr Group AG, Arad Group, ABB Ltd., Zenner International GmbH & Co. KG, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Honeywell International Inc., Utilis Corp., IDEX Corporation, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Trimble Inc., Mueller Water Products Inc., TaKaDu Ltd., Thermax Limited, HydroPoint Data Systems Inc., Iskraemeco, d.d., Suntront Tech Co., Ltd., and AquamatiX Limited.

Supply Chain Components and Customer Segments

Key suppliers of raw materials include Sensus USA Inc., Badger Meter, Inc., Itron, Inc., Mueller Water Products, Inc., Watts Water Technologies, Inc., A. O. Smith Corporation, Pentair plc, Grundfos Holding A/S, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Wilo SE, Tsurumi Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Sulzer Ltd., Toray Industries, Inc., Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Ebara Corporation, Kubota Corporation, Saint-Gobain S.A., 3M Company, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, and ABB Ltd.

Wholesalers and distributors essential to this market encompass WESCO International, Inc., Sonepar Group, Rexel S.A., Graybar Electric Company, Inc., Ferguson Enterprises, Inc., HD Supply Holdings, Inc., Core & Main, Inc., MRC Global Inc., Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc., Fastenal Company, W.W. Grainger, Inc., MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc., Motion Industries, Inc., Wolseley Limited, Travis Perkins plc, Ebara International Corporation, RS Group plc, Electrocomponents plc, Distrelec Group AG, Conrad Electronic SE, Anixter International Inc., Border States Electric Supply Company, Kendall Electric, Inc., and Turtle & Hughes, Inc.

End users for smart water management technology include Veolia Environnement S.A., SUEZ S.A., American Water Works Company, Inc., Essential Utilities, Inc., United Utilities Group PLC, Severn Trent PLC, Thames Water Utilities Limited, Anglian Water Services Limited, Yorkshire Water Services Limited, Southern Water Services Limited, Sydney Water Corporation, Melbourne Water Corporation, Water Corporation, Singapore Public Utilities Board, Manila Water Company, Inc., Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited, China Water Affairs Group Limited, Guangdong Investment Limited, Tokyo Metropolitan Government Bureau of Waterworks, Seoul Waterworks Authority, Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Riyadh Water Distribution Company, National Water Company, and Larsen & Toubro Limited.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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The Smart Water Management Market is Expected to Grow to $36.24 Billion by 2030 Fueled by Increasing Industry Demand News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 13, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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