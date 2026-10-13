Revenue From The Water Storage Systems Market Is Expected To Exceed $28.23 Billion By 2030, Driven By Increasing Demand.

Revenue from the Water Storage Systems Market

Revenue from the Water Storage Systems Market Report

Revenue from the Water Storage Systems Market Analysis

The Business Research Company's Revenue from the Water Storage Systems Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The water storage systems sector is gaining significant traction as global demand for efficient and reliable water storage solutions intensifies. This growth is driven by increasing concerns about water scarcity, urban expansion, and heightened government support for infrastructure upgrades. Let's explore the market's size, major influences, key players, and emerging trends shaping the future of water storage.

Forecasted Market Value and Growth of the Water Storage Systems Market

The water storage systems market is projected to surpass $28 billion by 2030. This segment forms about 5% of the broader Water Supply & Irrigation Systems market, which itself is expected to reach approximately $526 billion by the same year. Within the expansive Utilities industry, anticipated to total $9,379 billion in 2030, water storage systems will represent nearly 0.3% of the overall market value.

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Expected Growth Rate for Water Storage Systems

Anticipations point to the water storage systems market growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% through 2030, indicating steady expansion driven by a variety of factors.

Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Leading Region in Water Storage Systems

By 2030, Asia-Pacific is set to become the largest regional market for water storage systems, valued at $11 billion, up from $8 billion in 2025. This marks a healthy CAGR of 8%, fueled by investments in water infrastructure, increasing requirements for dependable storage in rapidly urbanizing cities, conservation initiatives in residential and industrial sectors, and new public utility projects aimed at enhancing long-term water security.

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Country-Level Insights Highlighting the USA's Market Position

The United States is projected to lead at the national level with a market size of $6 billion by 2030, growing from $5 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%. This growth is supported by efforts to replace outdated storage infrastructure, implementation of advanced tanks for emergency preparedness, investments aimed at making municipal water systems more resilient, and a rising focus on sustainable water management across commercial and industrial facilities.

Material-Based Segmentation Reveals Plastic as the Dominant Choice

Within the water storage systems market, products are categorized by materials such as steel, fiberglass, concrete, plastic, and others. Plastic tanks are forecast to dominate in 2030, accounting for 38% of the market or $11 billion. This trend stems from the preference for lightweight, corrosion-resistant tanks that are affordable for homes and farms, modular designs that facilitate easy installation and transport, and the use of enhanced polymers that improve durability and lifespan.

Additional Segmentation by Location, Application, and End-User

The market is further divided based on location into underground, indoor, and outdoor systems. Application-wise, it includes onsite water and wastewater collection, potable water storage, fire suppression reserves, rainwater harvesting, and other uses. End-user segments encompass residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Key Factors Propelling Market Growth Through 2030

Several critical forces are driving the water storage systems market forward. Firstly, the escalating urgency around water security amid worsening scarcity and climate change prompts governments, industries, and households to invest heavily in storage solutions that ensure supply reliability and climate resilience. This factor alone is expected to add about 2.5% annual growth to the market.

Another major driver is rapid population growth coupled with urbanization. As urban centers expand, there is growing demand for reliable water storage across housing, commercial infrastructure, factories, healthcare facilities, and public utilities. Smart city initiatives and modernized distribution networks further boost demand for high-capacity storage systems, contributing around 2.4% growth annually.

Government investments in water infrastructure and conservation represent the third significant growth catalyst. Increased funding for drinking water systems, irrigation improvements, wastewater management, and climate-resilient projects encourages installation of modern tanks and reservoirs, supported by policy incentives and stricter sustainability regulations. This driver is projected to add roughly 2.3% growth per year.

Where the Greatest Market Opportunities Lie by Material

Plastic, concrete, steel, fiberglass, and other materials are expected to generate primary growth opportunities, collectively contributing over $7.3 billion in additional market value by 2030. Among these, plastic will lead with $3 billion growth, followed by concrete and fiberglass at $2 billion and $1 billion respectively, steel at $1 billion, and other materials adding $0.3 billion. Key growth factors include modular, large-capacity tank designs, corrosion-resistant and recyclable materials, smart water level monitoring technologies, and expanding applications across residential, industrial, agricultural, and municipal sectors.

Competitive Landscape of the Water Storage Systems Market

The market is shaped by global manufacturers of water infrastructure and specialized storage solution providers. These companies focus on innovations such as advanced tank materials, modular construction, smart monitoring, and corrosion-resistant systems tailored to a variety of end-users. Competition centers on water conservation, adherence to regulations, operational efficiency, and digital management tools. Understanding this competitive environment helps identify growth avenues, technological advancements, and partnership potential in this evolving sector.

Top Company Leading the Water Storage Market

In 2025, Paul Mueller Company ranked as the top global player with a 1% share of the water storage systems market, according to The Business Research Company. Its division specializing in water storage offers stainless steel tanks, engineered vessels, thermal storage solutions, and custom designs for municipal, industrial, commercial, and agricultural applications.

Market Concentration and Fragmentation Overview

The water storage systems market is relatively fragmented, with the top 10 companies accounting for only 5% of total revenue in 2025. This reflects moderate barriers to entry due to diverse end-user requirements, localized manufacturing, broad product availability, and increasing demand for customized storage across sectors including residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and municipal. Leading firms maintain strong positions through diversified portfolios, engineering excellence, wide distribution networks, and continuous technology innovation. As demand for durable, sustainable, and smart storage grows, collaborations, product advancements, and regional expansion are expected to fortify their market shares.

Market Shares of Leading Companies in 2025

The top players and their market shares include:

. Paul Mueller Company – 1%

. CST Industries Inc. – 1%

. Caldwell Tanks Inc. – 1%

. Tank Connection LLC – 0.3%

. DN Tanks Inc. – 0.3%

. Balmoral Tanks Ltd. – 0.2%

. Maguire Iron Inc. – 0.1%

. Superior Tanks Co. Inc. – 0.1%

. Aquamate Tanks – 0.03%

. Premier Tech Aqua – 0.02%

Key Players Driving the Water Storage Systems Market

The competitive landscape features notable companies such as Paul Mueller Company, CST Industries Inc., Caldwell Tanks Inc., Tank Connection LLC, DN Tanks Inc., Balmoral Tanks Ltd., Maguire Iron Inc., Superior Tanks Co. Inc., Aquamate Tanks, Premier Tech Aqua, Pioneer Water Tanks America Inc., Bushman Tanks, Polymaster Group, Enduraplas Inc., JoJo Tanks Ltd., Norwesco Industries Inc., Containment Solutions Inc., National Storage Tank Inc., BH Tank Inc., and RC Plasto Tanks & Pipes Pvt Ltd.

Noteworthy Innovations in Water Storage Systems

Innovations in durable and adaptable water storage tanks are transforming the market by enhancing storage reliability, ease of installation, and long-term water management capabilities. For instance, in May 2025, Elkhart Plastics Inc. introduced vertical water storage tanks for both commercial and residential applications. These tanks feature UV-resistant, FDA-approved polyethylene construction, dual manway lids, integrated air bleeds, and multiple connection points, boosting durability, operational flexibility, and dependable storage over time.

Strategies That Are Winning in the Water Storage Market

Manufacturers and suppliers are focusing on advancing water storage technologies to improve security and efficiency, employing innovative materials to enhance tank strength and adaptability, expanding infrastructure to ensure supply resilience, and incorporating smart monitoring systems to optimize water management and detect leaks promptly.

Value Chain: Key Suppliers, Distributors, and End Users

Raw material suppliers supporting this market include industry giants such as Dow Inc., LyondellBasell Industries N.V., SABIC, BASF SE, Covestro AG, INEOS Group Holdings S.A., ExxonMobil Chemical Company, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Borealis AG, Westlake Corporation, Arkema S.A., Celanese Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Toray Industries, Inc., Nippon Steel Corporation, ArcelorMittal S.A., Tata Steel Limited, POSCO Holdings Inc., Jindal Stainless Limited, Outokumpu Oyj, SSAB AB, Nucor Corporation, Owens Corning, and Saint-Gobain S.A.

Distributors and wholesalers include Ferguson Enterprises LLC, Core & Main Inc., DNOW Inc., Hajoca Corporation, Winsupply Inc., Wolseley Canada Inc., HD Supply Holdings, Inc., MRC Global Inc., Reece Group Limited, United Pipe & Steel Corporation, Fortiline Waterworks, Consolidated Pipe & Supply Co., Inc., Kendall Group, Inc., Coburn Supply Company, Inc., Dakota Supply Group, Inc., Blackhawk Industrial Distribution, Inc., Ryan Herco Flow Solutions, Inc., Border States Industries, Inc., BDI (Bearing Distributors, Inc.), Grainger, Inc., Fastenal Company, Wesco International, Inc., Sonepar Group, Rexel S.A., and U.S. Pipe Valve & Hydrant, LLC.

Major end users encompass CST Industries, Inc., Caldwell Tanks, Inc., DN Tanks, LLC, Tank Connection, LLC, Balmoral Tanks Limited, Maguire Iron, Inc., Superior Tank Co., Inc., Aquamate International Pty Ltd., Pioneer Water Tanks America, Inc., Bushmans Group Pty Ltd., Polymaster Group Pty Ltd., Enduraplas, Inc., JoJo Tanks (Pty) Ltd., Norwesco Industries, LLC, National Storage Tank, Inc., BH Tank, Inc., Snyder Industries, LLC, Containment Solutions, Inc., Sintex Industries Limited, Supreme Industries Limited, Promax Plastics Pty Ltd., Rotoplas, S.A.B. de C.V., Elbi S.p.A., ZCL Composites Inc., and R.C. Plasto Tanks & Pipes Pvt. Ltd.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables



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Revenue from the Water Storage Systems Market is expected to exceed $28.23 billion by 2030, driven by increasing demand. News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 13, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, World & Regional



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