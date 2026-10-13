Swimwear Market Report Details Key Segments, Regional Insights, And Leading Competitors

Swimwear Market Size

Swimwear Market Forecast

Swimwear Market

The Business Research Company's Swimwear Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The swimwear industry is a dynamic and competitive space where global sportswear brands, fashion apparel companies, and specialized swimwear producers vie to capture consumer attention. Their focus spans innovation in performance, use of sustainable fabrics, trend-driven collections, and expanding omnichannel retail strategies. Key product features such as chlorine resistance, quick-drying properties, UV protection, ergonomic fits, and recycled materials cater to competitive, recreational, and lifestyle segments. Additionally, factors like inclusive sizing, premium comfort, seasonal styles, and digital engagement play a pivotal role in shaping business approaches within this sector.

Projected Growth and Market Size of the Swimwear Industry

The swimwear market is anticipated to surpass $36 billion by 2030, marking significant expansion within the broader Apparel sector, which is forecasted to reach roughly $1,024 billion in the same year. Swimwear will constitute about 4% of the Apparel market's value. When viewed within the larger Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood, and Textile industry-expected to hit $10,159 billion by 2030-the swimwear market will represent nearly 0.4% of the total. A steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% is projected for the swimwear sector through 2030.

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Regions Showing Leading Growth in the Swimwear Market

North America is set to remain the largest market for swimwear by 2030, valued at $11 billion, rising from $8 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 6%. This growth reflects increased engagement in water sports and beach tourism, higher expenditures on premium lifestyle apparel, demand for resort and vacation collections, and consumer preference for swimwear that combines comfort, durability, and UV protection.

Zooming in, the USA will be the top country in this market by 2030, reaching $9 billion from $7 billion in 2025, growing at a 5% CAGR. The growth drivers include rising participation in fitness swimming across diverse age groups, the influence of social media and celebrity trends, a strong move toward sustainable and recycled materials, as well as broader availability of customized and inclusive swimwear options.

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Leading Segments Dominating the Swimwear Market

The swimwear market breaks down by type into women's swimwear, men's swimwear, and accessories such as goggles and swim caps. Women's swimwear is projected to be the dominant segment in 2030, making up 64% of the total market or $23 billion in value. This segment benefits from versatile designs that serve both active and leisure needs, supportive and body-contouring styles, seasonal collections with diverse fits, and premium lines that expertly balance aesthetics with athletic performance.

Additional segmentation includes fabric type-nylon, polyester, spandex, and others-distribution channels split between online and offline stores, and end-users categorized as men, women, and children.

Major Factors Accelerating Swimwear Market Expansion

Participation in water sports and recreational swimming continues to be a major growth engine. Activities like surfing, snorkeling, paddleboarding, scuba diving, and water fitness drive steady demand for swimwear that offers comfort, flexibility, and durability. Investments in aquatic infrastructure, swimming lessons, and accessible recreational facilities are encouraging people of all ages to take part. This aspect is forecasted to add approximately 2.4% annual growth to the market.

Another key driver is the surge in beach tourism and increased disposable incomes. Rising travel to coastal resorts, beaches, cruises, and water parks leads to fresh swimwear purchases aimed at vacation needs. Higher spending on premium travel and luxury collections further supports market growth, contributing about 2.2% annually.

The rising appetite for swimwear that blends fashion, sustainability, and high performance also fuels growth. Brands are innovating with recycled materials and technical fabrics that offer UV protection, quick drying, chlorine resistance, and improved stretch. Shifting consumer preferences, digital media influence, and inclusive design efforts encourage more frequent and premium purchases, accounting for around 2.0% of yearly growth.

Key Players Leading the Swimwear Market

According to The Business Research Company, Adidas AG ranked as the top swimwear brand globally in 2025, holding a 2% share of the market. Adidas's sportswear and performance apparel division offers a broad range of products including competitive swimsuits, training gear, bikinis, swim shorts, rash guards, and aquatic accessories designed to optimize comfort, style, and durability for both professional and recreational swimmers.

Market Share Distribution Among Leading Swimwear Brands

The swimwear market remains highly fragmented, with the top 10 companies collectively capturing just 7% of total market revenue in 2025. This fragmentation is driven by shifting fashion trends, diverse consumer preferences, seasonal demand fluctuations, the rise of direct-to-consumer sales, and a variety of regional and niche brands targeting specific demographics. Leading players maintain significant presence through extensive brand portfolios, strong physical and e-commerce stores, broad international reach, and ongoing innovation in comfort, performance, sustainability, and modern design. As demand intensifies for eco-friendly fabrics, inclusive sizing, performance features, premium fashion, and digital retail, these companies are focusing on differentiation, brand expansion, and omnichannel growth to strengthen their market foothold.

Top companies and their 2025 market shares include:

. Adidas AG (2%)

. PVH Corp. (2%)

. Gap Inc. (1%)

. Pentland Group Holdings Limited (1%)

. Calzedonia S.p.A. (1%)

. Wacoal Holdings Corp. (0.5%)

. Arena S.p.A. (0.02%)

. Perry Ellis International, Inc. (0.02%)

. TYR Sport, Inc. (0.02%)

. Swimwear Anywhere, Inc. (0.02%)

Innovations Shaping the Eco-Friendly Swimwear Movement

Sustainable materials are transforming the swimwear sector by reducing plastic waste and offering eco-conscious alternatives that do not sacrifice comfort or durability. For instance, in January 2024, Vitamin A introduced the ReLux collection, which features swimwear made from fabric comprising 80% recycled ghost fishing nets combined with 20% recycled spandex. This blend creates soft, stretchy, and long-lasting pieces suitable for bikinis and one-pieces, while also supporting ocean conservation efforts by repurposing discarded fishing gear.

Effective Strategies for Success in Swimwear

Market leaders are adopting several winning strategies, including developing sustainable fabrics like recycled nylon and eco-friendly textiles, integrating performance technologies such as UV protection and quick-drying capabilities, broadening inclusive sizing and adaptive swimwear lines, collaborating with fashion designers and influencers, and advancing chlorine-resistant and compression swimwear solutions.

Top Areas for Market Growth and Expansion

The segments covering women's swimwear, men's swimwear, and goggles and swim caps offer the most promising growth potential. Together, these categories are expected to add more than $11 billion in value by 2030, with women's swimwear contributing $7 billion, men's $3 billion, and goggles and swim caps $1 billion between 2025 and 2030. Growth is driven by premium collections, eco-friendly performance fabrics, sport-specific aquatic accessories, and ergonomic designs that enhance comfort, durability, and functionality across recreational and competitive swimming.

Key Industry Participants in the Swimwear Market

Major players in the swimwear market include Adidas AG, PVH Corp., Gap Inc., Pentland Group Holdings Limited, Calzedonia S.p.A., Wacoal Holdings Corp., Arena S.p.A., Perry Ellis International, Inc., TYR Sport, Inc., Swimwear Anywhere, Inc., Seafolly Pty Ltd., Gottex Swimwear Brands Ltd., Dolfin Swimwear, Inc., Shanghai Zoke Sportswear Co., Ltd., Hosa Industrial Co., Ltd., Diana Co., Ltd., Seaspray Swimwear Ltd., PARA S.p.A., NOZONE Clothing Limited, LIVIN' Swimwear Pty Ltd., and Moeva London Ltd.

Important Suppliers of Raw Materials in the Swimwear Market

Key suppliers of raw materials for swimwear production include Hyosung Corporation, The LYCRA Company, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Fulgar S.p.A., NILIT Ltd., Aquafil S.p.A., Toray Industries Inc., Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Unifi Inc., Far Eastern New Century Corporation, Teijin Limited, Lenzing AG, Zhejiang Huafon Spandex Co. Ltd., Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Hengyi Group Co. Ltd., Reliance Industries Limited, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Eastman Chemical Company, and Huntsman Corporation.

Distribution Channels for Swimwear Market Products

Prominent wholesalers and distributors in this market include Swimwear Anywhere Inc., A. K. Wholesale, Tasha Apparel, OrangeShine, FashionGo, LAShowroom, Bloom Wholesale, ApparelCandy, Wholesale Fashion Square, Catwalk Wholesale, Sugarlips Wholesale, BrandsGateway, Europa Fashions, Paris Fashion Shops, Faire, J5 Fashion, City Goddess Wholesale, Coco Fashion, Q Clothing Wholesale, and PFD International.

Primary Buyers and End Users in the Swimwear Sector

Key end users purchasing swimwear products include global hospitality and leisure companies such as Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., Hyatt Hotels Corporation, InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, Accor SA, Club Med, Carnival Corporation & plc, Royal Caribbean Group, YMCA, Life Time Group Holdings Inc., Virgin Active, David Lloyd Leisure, Gold's Gym International, and Decathlon S.A.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

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Swimwear Market Report Details Key Segments, Regional Insights, and Leading Competitors News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 13, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Retail, Technology, World & Regional



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