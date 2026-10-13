The Global Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Is Projected To Reach $43.94 Billion By 2030

The Global Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market

The Global Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Report

The Global Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Analysis

The Business Research Company's The Global Wastewater Treatment Equipment Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The wastewater treatment equipment sector is shaped by a diverse group of global water technology firms, industrial equipment manufacturers, and specialized environmental engineering companies. Together, they are heavily investing in innovations such as advanced filtration, membrane separation techniques, automated treatment and monitoring systems, and energy-efficient sludge handling solutions. These efforts are driven by evolving regulations and the need to improve water reuse, environmental compliance, operational efficiency, and smart digital automation. Gaining an understanding of this competitive environment is crucial for stakeholders aiming to identify growth opportunities, foster technological advancements, and build strategic partnerships within the municipal and industrial wastewater markets.

Leading Company in Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Sales

In 2025, Veolia Environnement SA emerged as the market leader with a 3% share of global sales, based on data from The Business Research Company. Their water technologies division offers a comprehensive range of products including filtration systems, membrane technologies, biological treatment solutions, sludge management equipment, and digital monitoring platforms. These offerings serve both municipal and industrial wastewater treatment needs, supporting water reuse initiatives and regulatory compliance efforts.

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Market Structure and Company Positions in Wastewater Treatment Equipment

The wastewater treatment equipment market has a moderately fragmented structure, with the top 10 players accounting for 13% of total revenue in 2025. This fragmentation reflects the presence of moderate technological and regulatory barriers, such as stringent environmental standards, complex engineering requirements, high capital costs, and the demand for reliable, energy-efficient, and sustainable treatment solutions across municipal and industrial sectors. Market leaders maintain their positions through diversified product portfolios, strong partnerships with municipal and industrial clients, global distribution networks, and continuous innovation in treatment and filtration technologies. As demand grows for advanced systems focused on resource recovery, automated monitoring, and sustainable water reuse infrastructure, these companies are expected to strengthen their market foothold via innovation and geographic expansion.

Top Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Companies and Market Shares

The leading companies in this sector and their estimated 2025 market shares are as follows:

. Veolia Environnement SA - 3%

. Xylem Inc. - 3%

. Ecolab Inc. - 2%

. Pentair plc - 2%

. Toray Industries Inc. - 1%

. Danaher Corporation (Pall Corporation) - 1%

. Aquatech International LLC - 1%

. Kurita Water Industries Ltd. - 0.1%

. Siemens AG - 0.1%

. Hitachi Ltd. - 0.1%

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Key Technological Trends Transforming Wastewater Treatment Equipment

One of the significant trends reshaping the market is the development of advanced multi-stage filtration systems, which enhance contaminant removal efficiency while offering compact, high-performance treatment options. For example, Everfilt introduced the X-Series in May 2024, a specialized three-stage filtration system designed for breweries and distilleries. Its compact form, independent backwash mechanism, and durable construction improve filtration performance, optimize efficiency, and provide dependable treatment solutions suitable for industrial facilities with limited space.

Strategic Focus Areas for Wastewater Treatment Equipment Providers

Companies in this market prioritize advancing wastewater treatment technologies to enhance water quality and operational efficiency. They are harnessing advanced filtration methods to deliver superior contaminant removal and performance. Expanding infrastructure for wastewater management supports sustainability goals and regulatory compliance. Additionally, integrating smart monitoring systems is a key focus to improve process reliability and efficiency across various applications.

Projected Market Size and Growth Forecast for Wastewater Treatment Equipment

Looking ahead to 2030, the wastewater treatment equipment market is expected to exceed $44 billion in value. This segment forms about 4% of the broader Other General Purpose Machinery market, which is forecasted to reach approximately $1,011 billion by 2030. Within the overall Machinery industry, projected to be valued at $5,280 billion by 2030, wastewater treatment equipment represents nearly 1% of the total market. The sector is projected to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% through 2030.

Regional and Country-Level Insights on Wastewater Treatment Equipment Demand

Asia-Pacific is set to be the largest regional market by 2030, with an estimated value of $16 billion, up from $12 billion in 2025. This represents a CAGR of 5%, driven by significant investments in municipal wastewater infrastructure, rapid industrialization increasing wastewater generation, urban programs for water reuse and recycling, as well as government funding aimed at environmental protection and sanitation improvements. Meanwhile, the United States is forecasted to be the largest national market, reaching $10 billion in 2030 from $8 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4%. This growth is supported by upgrades to aging treatment facilities, investments in cutting-edge wastewater technologies, industrial demand for efficient systems, and ongoing initiatives to enhance water quality through infrastructure and efficiency improvements.

Dominant Equipment Segment Within the Wastewater Treatment Market

By equipment type, this market is segmented into filtration equipment, membrane equipment, thermal distillation equipment and evaporators, and disinfection equipment. Membrane equipment is expected to dominate by 2030, accounting for 34% of the market or $15 billion in value. The segment's growth is underpinned by its high-efficiency contaminant removal capabilities, compact system designs with lower operating costs, widespread use in industrial water recycling, and ongoing advancements that enhance membrane durability, capacity, and energy efficiency.

Additional Market Segment Classifications

The wastewater treatment equipment market is also categorized by treatment process into primary, secondary, and tertiary segments. From an application perspective, it is divided into municipal and industrial uses, reflecting the diverse demands of these sectors.

Main Factors Accelerating Growth in Wastewater Treatment Equipment

Three primary drivers are expected to fuel rapid growth in this market through 2030. First, the enforcement of stricter wastewater discharge regulations compels industries and municipalities to upgrade or install advanced technologies that effectively remove hazardous substances and comply with environmental standards. This is projected to contribute approximately 2.1% annual growth. Second, increasing water scarcity and expanded water reuse programs encourage investment in treatment systems that produce high-quality reclaimed water for various non-traditional uses, adding about 1.9% growth annually. Third, rapid industrialization and urban population increases create higher volumes of wastewater, necessitating new treatment infrastructure and upgrades, which is expected to add around 1.6% annual growth.

Where the Greatest Market Opportunities Lie in Wastewater Treatment Equipment

The key opportunities in this sector are found within filtration, membrane, disinfection, and thermal distillation equipment and evaporators. Collectively, these segments are anticipated to generate over $9 billion in additional market value by 2030, with filtration growing by $3 billion, membrane by $3 billion, disinfection by $2 billion, and thermal distillation and evaporators by $1 billion between 2025 and 2030. Growth will be driven by energy-efficient treatment technologies, automated process monitoring and control, resource recovery initiatives, zero-liquid discharge investments, and high-performance equipment designed to enhance operational efficiency and extend product life cycles.

Participants in the Wastewater Treatment Equipment Ecosystem

The market ecosystem includes raw material suppliers such as DuPont de Nemours, Inc., BASF SE, Solenis LLC, Kemira Oyj, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Ecolab Inc., LANXESS AG, Evonik Industries AG, Toray Industries, Inc., SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, Pentair plc, Alfa Laval AB, GEA Group AG, Pall Corporation, 3M Company, Hydranautics (A Nitto Group Company), LG Chem Ltd., Koch Separation Solutions, Inc., Porvair Filtration Group, Mann+Hummel Group, Veolia Water Technologies, De Nora Water Technologies, Ovivo Inc., and Aquatech International LLC.

Wholesalers and distributors include companies like WESCO International, Inc., Ferguson Enterprises, Inc., Grainger, Inc., Motion Industries, Inc., Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc., Core & Main Inc., Wolseley Industrial Group, ERIKS N.V., Rubix Group International, DXP Enterprises, Inc., SunSource Holdings, Inc., United Distribution Group, Inc., FCX Performance, Inc., Ryan Herco Flow Solutions, MRC Global Inc., Blackhawk Industrial Distribution, Inc., BDI (Bearing Distributors Inc.), BMG (Bearing Man Group), Hisco, Inc., Keller & Heartt Co., Inc., FloSource Inc., Process Solutions International, Inc., Crane Engineering Sales, LLC, Industrial Controls Distributors LLC, and Cooney Brothers, Inc.

End users encompass major water utilities and service providers such as American Water Works Company, Inc., Essential Utilities, Inc., California Water Service Group, United Utilities Group PLC, Severn Trent PLC, Thames Water Utilities Limited, Anglian Water Services Limited, Yorkshire Water Services Limited, Southern Water Services Limited, SABESP (Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo), Singapore PUB (Public Utilities Board), Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited, China Water Affairs Group Limited, Manila Water Company, Inc., Maynilad Water Services, Inc., Gujarat Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Delhi Jal Board, Sydney Water Corporation, Watercare Services Limited, Aguas Andinas S.A., Emirates Water and Electricity Company, Aqua America Wastewater Operations, EPCOR Utilities Inc., and Scottish Water.

Notable Market Players in Wastewater Treatment Equipment

Key competitors in this industry include Veolia Environnement SA, Xylem Inc., Ecolab Inc., Pentair plc, Toray Industries Inc., Danaher Corporation (Pall Corporation), Aquatech International LLC, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Siemens AG, Hitachi Ltd., BWT AG, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Thermax Limited, Ion Exchange (India) Ltd., Ovivo Inc., Kemira Oyj, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd., Culligan International Company, Chembond Clean Water Technologies, Accepta Ltd., and 3M Company.

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The Global Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market is Projected to Reach $43.94 Billion by 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 13, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Environment, Waste Management, World & Regional



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