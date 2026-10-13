Lake Flooring & Finishes Introduces Roomvo Visualizer For Flooring Selection

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Website tool lets Lake of the Ozarks property owners preview selected flooring products in their own rooms before a consultation

CAMDENTON, MO, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lake Flooring & Finishes has introduced the Roomvo flooring visualizer on its website, giving Lake of the Ozarks property owners a way to preview selected flooring products in a room image before beginning a project.The visualizer allows users to upload a photo of a room or select a sample room, then compare available flooring products within that space. The tool is designed to help clients evaluate color, pattern and material options before visiting the Camdenton showroom or scheduling an in-home estimate.Lake Flooring & Finishes offers hardwood, luxury vinyl, carpet, laminate and tile products for primary residences, vacation homes and rental properties throughout the Lake of the Ozarks area. The company said the digital visualizer gives clients an additional starting point as they narrow their selections.“Flooring samples remain important, but a room image gives clients another way to compare a product with the features already in their home,” said Kasandra Breshears, Manager/Estimator for Lake Flooring & Finishes.“The visualizer helps begin the conversation about the look a client is considering before we review the practical details of the project.”The company's design consultations and in-home estimates consider factors such as room use, expected traffic, maintenance preferences and subfloor conditions. Product availability, color representation and final installation requirements are confirmed during the selection and estimating process.Roomvo's visualization platform is designed for use on phones, tablets and computers. Lake Flooring & Finishes has incorporated the tool into its online shopping experience so clients can explore products remotely and then continue their selection process with the showroom team.Lake Flooring & Finishes serves Camdenton, Lake Ozark, Osage Beach, Laurie, Sunrise Beach and surrounding Lake of the Ozarks communities. The showroom is located at 8161 MO-5, Suite B, in Camdenton.About Lake Flooring & FinishesLake Flooring & Finishes is a Camdenton, Missouri, flooring showroom and design resource serving Lake of the Ozarks communities. The company offers hardwood, luxury vinyl, carpet, laminate, tile and wall finishes, along with design consultation, in-home estimates and installation services.

Kasandra Breshears

Lake Flooring & Finishes

573-525-9988

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Lake Flooring & Finishes Introduces Roomvo Visualizer for Flooring Selection News Provided By MSW Interactive Designs October 13, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Furniture & Woodworking Industry



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