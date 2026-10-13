Family Opens Washing Machine To Do Laundry, Finds 7-Foot Snake Hiding Inside In Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

A family in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni got a frightening surprise on Tuesday morning when they discovered a seven-foot-long snake inside their washing machine while preparing to wash clothes. The incident took place around 10 am in the Chunabhatti area of Seoni city. According to local reports, a resident, Sanyog Baghmare, approached the washing machine to do the laundry and spotted the reptile after opening its lid. The family was startled by the sight and immediately contacted snake rescuer Praveen Tiwari for help.

सिवनी के चूनाभट्टी में उस वक्त हड़कंप मच गया, जब एक घर में वॉशिंग मशीन के अंदर सांप दिखाई दिया।

#mpnews #snake #viral NavBharat Live (@TheNavbharatliv) October 13, 2026

When Tiwari arrived, the snake was hiding on top of a pipe inside the machine. The rescuer carefully removed it using a stick before handling it during the rescue. Tiwari identified the reptile as a dhaman, also known as a rat snake. Measuring around seven feet, it was a non-venomous species, he explained, according to Dainik Bhaskar.

Rat snakes are often feared because of their size and appearance, but they are not venomous. They commonly prey on rodents and generally avoid humans. However, they may bite if they feel threatened, so people should never attempt to catch or handle one themselves.

After the rescue, the snake was safely released into a forest.

Why snakes may enter homes

Changes in weather and rainy conditions can drive snakes towards houses in search of shelter, food or water. Cluttered spaces, piles of wood and overgrown vegetation around homes can provide hiding places.

Residents should take care when opening washing machines, entering storerooms or handling shoes and items that have remained unused for a long time.

What to do if you spot a snake

If a snake enters your home, keep your distance and prevent children and pets from approaching it. Do not try to catch, hit or move the reptile yourself.

Instead, contact a trained snake rescuer or the forest department for assistance.