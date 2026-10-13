Abaxx Technologies Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:36 AM EST - Abaxx Technologies Inc.: Today reported September and third-quarter 2026 trading results, with quarterly volume reaching 1,522,286 contracts, up 71% from Q2. Abaxx Technologies Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $17.64.
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