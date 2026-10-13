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Beyond Oil Ltd.

Beyond Oil Ltd.


Date: 2026-10-13 10:28:32

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:42 AM EST - Beyond Oil Ltd.: Today announced the appointment of Joe Colligan as Chief Executive Officer of its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Beyond Oil USA Inc. effective October 26. Beyond Oil Ltd. shares T are trading down $0.02 at $2.34.

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Baystreet.ca

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