Beyond Oil Ltd.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:42 AM EST - Beyond Oil Ltd.: Today announced the appointment of Joe Colligan as Chief Executive Officer of its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Beyond Oil USA Inc. effective October 26. Beyond Oil Ltd. shares T are trading down $0.02 at $2.34.
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