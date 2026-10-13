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Bombardier Inc.

Bombardier Inc.


Date: 2026-10-13 10:28:31

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:48 AM EST - Bombardier Inc.: Today announced its participation in the 2026 edition of the NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), taking place October 20–22 in Las Vegas. Bombardier's static display will feature the flagship Global 8000 aircraft alongside the Global 6500 and Challenger 3500 aircraft. Bombardier Inc. shares T.A are trading unchanged at $296.04.

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Baystreet.ca

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