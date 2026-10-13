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Cineplex Inc.

Cineplex Inc.


Date: 2026-10-13 10:28:31

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:01 AM EST - Cineplex Inc.: Today reported September box office revenues of $45 million, representing the highest September box office performance ever achieved by Cineplex. September capped a record-setting third quarter, with quarterly box office revenues reaching $216 million, marking the strongest quarterly box office performance in Company history and delivering 35 percent year-over-year growth. Cineplex Inc. shares T are trading up $0.31 at $12.79.

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Baystreet.ca

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