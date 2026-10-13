Ares Strategic Mining Inc
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:08 AM EST - Ares Strategic Mining Inc: Announces it has officially opened its Fluorspar Lumps Plant on Friday, October 9, 2026. The Lumps Plant processes raw fluorspar from the Company's fully permitted Lost Sheep Mine, into industry-ready metallurgical-grade 'lumps' - an essential ingredient for steel and aluminum production. The official opening solidifies Ares as a vertically integrated company that owns and controls the critical mineral from the ground to its final, market-ready forms. Ares Strategic Mining Inc shares C are trading off one cent at $0.30.
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