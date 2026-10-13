Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Ares Strategic Mining Inc

Ares Strategic Mining Inc


Date: 2026-10-13 10:28:30

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:08 AM EST - Ares Strategic Mining Inc: Announces it has officially opened its Fluorspar Lumps Plant on Friday, October 9, 2026. The Lumps Plant processes raw fluorspar from the Company's fully permitted Lost Sheep Mine, into industry-ready metallurgical-grade 'lumps' - an essential ingredient for steel and aluminum production. The official opening solidifies Ares as a vertically integrated company that owns and controls the critical mineral from the ground to its final, market-ready forms. Ares Strategic Mining Inc shares C are trading off one cent at $0.30.

Full Press Release:

MENAFN13102026000212011056ID1111801779


Baystreet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search