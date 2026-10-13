Kazakhstan Seeks Antwerp-Bruges Partnership For Caspian Ports

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan expects to establish a practical partnership between the Port of Antwerp-Bruges and the Caspian Sea ports of Aktau and Kuryk, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the fourth meeting of the Kazakhstan-Belgium Business Council, attended by King Philippe of Belgium, the president's press service reported.

"We expect to establish a practical partnership between the Port of Antwerp-Bruges and the Caspian Sea ports of Aktau and Kuryk. This will open up broader markets for Kazakhstan's metal products, petrochemical and agricultural products," he said.

Tokayev identified transport and logistics as one of the key areas for strengthening cooperation, noting that Kazakhstan is making large-scale investments in modernizing railway and road infrastructure, seaports and terminals along the Middle Corridor.

The president also identified artificial intelligence and the technology industry as key priorities for strengthening the partnership.

"By leveraging the capabilities of artificial intelligence and digital transformation, we are accelerating the implementation of major initiatives such as AlemAi and Alatau City, which are intended to establish next-generation hubs for the development of advanced industries. Belgium's strong position in semiconductor research opens up new opportunities for joint projects and partnership development," Tokayev said.

He also noted that Belgium ranks among the ten largest investors in Kazakhstan's economy, with Belgian companies having invested more than $15 billion in the country over the past two decades.

More than 100 Belgian and joint ventures operate in Kazakhstan in sectors including agriculture, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, advanced technologies and energy. These include Belgian companies such as Jan De Nul, Sarens and Ahlers, Tokayev said.

"It is encouraging that bilateral trade is also growing. In the first eight months of this year, trade between the two countries increased by almost 10%. At the same time, I am convinced that much remains to be done to simplify trade procedures and boost bilateral trade in order to meet the expectations of our peoples. At the regional level, Kazakhstan is Belgium's largest trading partner in Central Asia," Tokayev said.