Tokayev Invites Belgian Firms To Invest In Kazakhstan's Processing Industry

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has invited Belgian companies to pursue joint projects in raw material processing, the chemical industry and the production of high-value-added polymer products, the president's press service reported.

Tokayev made the statement at the fourth meeting of the Kazakhstan-Belgium Business Council, attended by King Philippe of Belgium.

"Kazakhstan is a reliable supplier of oil to European markets. At the same time, there is significant potential for cooperation in renewable energy, improving energy efficiency, industrial decarbonization and hydrogen production. I invite Belgian companies to implement joint projects in deep raw material processing, the chemical industry and the production of high-value-added polymer products," Tokayev said.

He also highlighted opportunities for industrial cooperation in critical minerals, driven by the energy transition and the development of the digital economy. The president welcomed the Kazakhstan-Belgium roundtable on critical minerals held during the Belgian king's state visit.

"Our country already produces 21 of the 34 raw materials considered critical for European industry and also supplies titanium and molybdenum products to Belgium. By combining our resource potential with Belgian investment, technology and expertise, we can establish a strategic partnership in this important area," Tokayev said.

He expressed hope that the meeting would lead to concrete investment and technology projects, adding that Kazakhstan aims to develop its domestic processing industry and increase production of high-value-added goods.

Tokayev cited the partnership between Belgium's John Cockerill and Kazakhstan's Qarmet to develop new galvanizing and protective coating capacity as an example of industrial cooperation. He also welcomed Belgian partners' involvement in geological exploration and the deep processing of raw materials and metals.

Tokayev also highlighted Kazakhstan's focus on improving productivity, expanding agricultural processing and making efficient use of water and land resources, identifying these areas as potential fields for joint projects.

He emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation in healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

"We welcome cooperation with IBA aimed at expanding access to proton therapy in Kazakhstan. Joint programs to train specialized professionals and conduct clinical research will strengthen our capabilities in advanced cancer treatment. We invite Belgian pharmaceutical companies to establish production facilities in Kazakhstan," Tokayev said.

The president also stressed Kazakhstan's interest in attracting skilled and enterprising people willing to work alongside Kazakh citizens.

"The more such people come to our country, the better for all of us, as this helps strengthen both personal and professional ties. Such interaction is highly valued in Kazakhstan. As president of Kazakhstan, I value above all the intellectual abilities of people who come to our country, rather than their ethnic background," Tokayev said.